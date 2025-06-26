Nora Fatehi's Androgynous Beige Suit Is Here To Stay And Slay The Paris Fashion Week

It has long been established that Nora Fatehi has an eye for raging style and trends. The reigning fashionista rarely ever disappoints when it comes to her sartorial choices. Whether she's making a red carpet appearance, attending an event, or simply walking in or out of an airport, there's just no competing with the diva in the style department.

Recently, Nora Fatehi attended the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring Summer 2026 show and turned heads in an androgynous beige suit. The ensemble consisted of an oversized double-breasted blazer with a tailored fit. It came with structured shoulders, a notched lapel collar, and six buttons with three on each side. The blazer's length extended slightly below the waist, covering her hips.

Underneath the jacket, the actress wore a crisp white button-down shirt. Nora paired a matching white tie with her ensemble. Moving down, Nora's choice of trousers was a pair of matching straight and voluminous trousers. It was floor length to the extent of covering her shoes entirely.

Nora teamed the outfit with a Louis Vuitton Squeeze Trunk hand bag. The brown bag featured the brand's monogram pattern all and gold hardware, including a clasp and handle attachments. Her avant-garde suit wasn't the only thing that managed to make Nora look ultra chic and different. Her makeup game added an extra oomph to her appearance.

For the glam, Nora opted for a matte base, a warm shade of eyeshadow, a thin black eyeliner and mascara-laden lashes. She added a light contour to her face and painted her lips in a nude hue. A polished blow-dry hair completed her formal look for the Parisian outing.

Take inspiration from Nora Fatehi on how to ace the androgyny trend.

