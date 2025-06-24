Nora Fatehi's Wine Red Leather Dress With A Middle Slit Screams Bold And Beautiful

Nora Fatehi is back at what she does best: whipping up a storm with her sartorial game. The actress, who won hearts with her performance in the Netflix series The Royals, is now in the City of Love. The occasion: Paris Fashion Week that kicked off today. The 33-year-old is painting the town red with her feminine chic avatar.

Nora Fatehi picked out a wine red leather dress, ensuring that the spotlight is on her and for all the right reasons. The silhouette came with dramatic lapel collars plunging into a V-neckline. Padded shoulders and full sleeves added an edge to the look. Side pockets and gold buttons at the centre contributed to the functionality, accentuating the dress. The standout part was however the daring middle slit, offering a risque spin. But Nora, known to carry bold fits with sheer confidence, owned the gutsy number fearlessly.

Nora Fatehi teamed her contemporary OOTD with a skin-tight black underskirt. A pair of netted black stockings added to the charismatic appeal. Cinched at the waist, the outfit helped the star showcase her enviable frame.

Nora Fatehi took the style meter a notch higher by resorting to the right jewellery. She wore a pair of golden studs and a matching watch that served as a metallic contrast to the monochrome velvety wonder. She didn't choose heavy necklaces, stacked bracelets and statement rings.

For makeup, Nora Fatehi's clear skin was sculpted to finesse with rose-tinted blush on a matte base. A little contour on the high points of her cheeks gave her a bronzed glow. Bold red lips matched the vibrant energy of her dress. A stroke of winged eyeliner, a dash of kohl on the waterline and generous coats of mascara on the faux lashes delivered the much-needed drama.

Nora sealed her in-vogue avatar by opting for a side-parted open and wavy hairdo.