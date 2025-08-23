Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor's Mumbai Home Is A Blend Of Colonial Charm And Modern Elegance

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor live in one of Mumbai's most talked-about homes, and it is every bit as stylish as you would imagine. Their Bandra address, Satguru Sharan, is designed by Darshini Shah of Design by Darshini Shah, as reported by GQ India.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's house is not just about high ceilings, polished wood and vibrant walls. It is filled with pieces they have collected over the years. The couple have turned the place into what their designer calls "a travel diary." Pictures from trips, memories with their kids, Taimur and Jeh, and little mementoes are placed across rooms, making the space feel lived-in and warm rather than museum-like.

The living area is one of the most striking corners. Fans often catch glimpses of it during Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's dinner get-togethers with friends. The room has a statement chandelier, vintage colonial furniture, paintings, chic curtains and subtle walls highlighted with red-and-white panelling. Every detail is understated, but together it builds up to a grand vibe.

Speaking about Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's taste, Darshini Shah told Times of India, "They like their spaces to feel like their travel diaries. Everything that they have at home is something they have collected over time, and it has a memory or a story attached to it. Like, they love England, they like the colonial-classic style of decor. They also don't like anything that's loud."

"'Like their Fortune Heights' home, even their new house has a library, artworks, antiques, candles, and a certain kind of furniture," the designer added.

Over the years, Kareena Kapoor has shared several glimpses of their open terraces, outdoor spaces and even the swimming pool. The overall look balances elegance and comfort, creating a home that feels both chic and deeply personal.