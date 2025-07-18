Kareena Kapoor In A Swim Top And <i>Lungi</i> Skirt Gives Beach Style An Upgrade

Kareena Kapoor is Bollywood's original fashionista. Her penchant for fuss-free yet statement-making style has been an inspiration to us all. The Buckingham Murders actress is currently in Greece for a family holiday, where she is making some beach memories while serving chic looks. Her unique sense of style once again stole the limelight when she added a traditional twist to the quintessential beachwear.

Kareena wore a vibrant yellow swimwear top paired with a stylish checked skirt. But wait, it was a lungi skirt. Yes, you read that right. The halterneck top had a back-tie detail that added to its charm.

Waist downwards, it led to a long, high-waisted lungi skirt featured a bottle green plaid pattern with thin white and red lines intersecting. The skirt extended down to her ankles, creating a relaxed yet stylish beach vibe.

Kareena Kapoor accessorised the look with black sunglasses and a black cap, completing her casual summer look. With no-makeup makeup and open tresses, she sealed her beauty deal.

More about lungi

Lungi, is a traditional South Asian Indian garment, is typically a long piece of cloth worn wrapped around the waist and legs, similar to a sarong. They are commonly made of cotton and often feature checked patterns. They are popular in hot climates and are known for their loose, comfortable fit.

Lungis can be worn in various ways and are suitable for both casual and formal occasions (with the right styling). They can be draped in different styles and worn at different lengths. Lungis are popular among common people for their breathability and comfort. They allow for freedom of movement and are often seen as a relaxed and comfortable alternative to more fitted clothing.

While often associated with men, lungis can also be worn by women. There are different types of lungis, including open lungis (a plain sheet of fabric) and stitched lungis (with the ends sewn together to form a tube).

Also Read: What Kareena Kapoor Khan Eats For Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner: Nutritionist Rutuja Diwekar Reveals Full Diet Plan