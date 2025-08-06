Malta Is Offering A Nomad Residence Visa For Less Than Rs 31,000 To Live And Work There For A Year

If you have always wanted to live and work by the Mediterranean Sea, Malta, in Southern Europe, offers a Nomad Residence Permit. Commonly referred to as the Digital Nomad Visa, it allows non-EU remote workers, freelancers, and entrepreneurs to legally live in Malta while working for clients or companies outside the country.
Who Is Eligible
You can apply for Malta's Nomad Residence Permit if you are:
- Working remotely, freelancers, business owners, or consultants
- 18 years old or above
- Employed by a foreign employer or self-employed in a company outside Malta
- Have a minimum annual income of about €42,000 (Rs 42,74,844) or €3,500 (Rs 3,56,237) per month
You won't be eligible for this visa if you are working for Maltese clients or companies. Additionally, this permit does not offer a path to permanent residency or citizenship.
How To Apply
Step 1: Prepare the documents, including:
- A valid passport
- A letter of intent explaining why you want to live in Malta
- Proof of remote work in the form of an employment contract, business ownership documents, or client agreements
- Proof of income, such as a bank statement or payslips
- Rental or property agreement in Malta
- Clean criminal record
- A valid health insurance
Step 2: Submit your application online through the official website.
Step 3: Pay the visa fee of €300 (Rs 30,534) per person.
Step 4: Once your application is accepted, you will receive an Approval in Principle. You will need to provide final documents such as accommodation proof and insurance.
Step 5: You will be asked to provide biometrics after moving to Malta, and then you will receive your residence card. The residence card will cost you somewhere around €27.50 (Rs 2,799 approx.) per person.
Things To Keep In Mind
- Malta's Nomad Residence Permit is valid for 1 year and can be renewed up to three times, allowing you to stay in the country for 4 years. However, you will need proof of continued eligibility for visa renewal.
- If you're applying with family (spouse or dependents), they must also meet the eligibility criteria but no additional income requirement is imposed.
- You shall receive your visa permit card on arrival in Malta, but you will need a Schengen or a D visa to visit the country.
