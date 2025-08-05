Love Castles And Remote Work? This Romania Visa Lets You Live There For A Year

Whether you want to explore gothic castles, misty mountains, or live in the place where the legend of Dracula began, Romania offers more than just spooky tales. It is now luring digital nomads with a visa that allows them to live in the country for a year, which can be renewed for another year.

With its affordable cost of living and scenic landscapes, Romania is a perfect destination for remote workers and freelancers called D/AS visa. Located in south-eastern Europe, the country officially launched its Digital Nomad Visa in 2022, allowing foreign professionals to live and work remotely in Romania for an extended period.

Who Is Eligible

You can apply for Romania's D/AS visa Visa if you are:

A non-EU/EEA citizen.

Working remotely as an employee for a company or a business owner based outside Romania.

Can perform all your professional activities using digital tools and the internet.

People who are freelancers, remote employees, entrepreneurs, and startup founders are eligible to apply for the visa.

What Are The Requirements

Applicants will need the following to qualify:

A valid passport.

Proof of employment in the form of a contract that proves that you have been working for a company registered outside Romania for a minimum of three years.

Have a valid health insurance that covers your stay in Romania.

Proof that you are earning enough. You will need bank statements or payslips that show that you have been making a monthly income of at least €3,700 (Rs 3,74,895 approximately).

A letter of intent that details why you are staying in Romania. It should also be translated into Romanian.

Clean criminal record certificate.

Proof of tax and duties payment.

ALSO READ: Croatia Is Offering A Digital Nomad Visa Under Rs 10,000 To Work And Live There For A Year

How To Apply

Step 1: Create an account on the eVisa portal and prepare all the required documents as mentioned above.

Step 2: Submit your application along with all the documents.

Step 3: Pay the visa fee which may cost you around 120 euros (Rs 12,155 approx.). While there is no official cost mentioned on the website, it may cost you around this. Check before you apply.

Step 4: Submit your application and wait for the confirmation, which usually takes about two weeks. You may have to attend an interview if required.

Step 5: Enter Romania and register with the General Inspectorate for Immigration within 30 days of arrival in the country.

Step 6: The Romanian visa is granted for 12 months and can be renewed if you continue to meet the requirements. It can be extended for another year.

ALSO READ: Mauritius Is Offering Premium Travel Visa For Free That Lets You Live And Work There For Up To A Year, Know How To Apply