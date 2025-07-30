Indonesia Is Offering A Remote Worker Visa For Less Than Rs 38,000. Know How To Apply

If you have always wished to live in nature's lap, you can try applying for Indonesia's Digital Nomad Visa. While the country does not call it a Digital Nomad Visa, the E33G visa allows Indian citizens to live and work in Indonesia for a year.

If you're interested, here's everything you need to know about Indonesia's E33G visa.

What Is Indonesia E33G Visa?

Officially called the Remote Worker Visa - E33G, Indonesia's Digital Nomad Visa allows remote workers to live and work in the country for a whole year. Introduced in April 2024, the visa only allows remote employees or freelancers working for companies outside Indonesia. The visa can also be renewed for an extra year.

Who Is Eligible And Documents Required

You should be a foreign national working remotely for companies outside of Indonesia.

Someone with a passport valid for at least 6 months with 3 blank pages.

Your minimum annual income should be at least USD 60,000 (Rs 52,59,669 approximately)

Should have a back statement showing at least USD 2,000 (Rs 1,75,356) balance in the last 3 months.

You should have a return ticket, proof of accommodation, and passport photo.

How To Apply?

Apply for the visa online via Indonesia's official immigration website.

Pay the visa fee, which is 7,000,000 IDR (Rs 37,317 approximately).

Once approved, you need to enter Indonesia within 90 days of approval.

Complete KITAS (Kartu Izin Tinggal Terbatas) residence permit processing which will also include biometric registration.

Things To Keep In Mind

You may be fined or deported in case you:

stay over the period of permitted stay.

engaging in prohibited activities.

do not comply with visa conditions.

do not comply with Indonesian laws.

A person on a Remote Worker Visa is not allowed to receive compensation, wages of any smiliar from any individual or companies in Indonesia.