Live And Work In Bahamas For A Year For Less Than Rs 3,000 But There's A Catch

Thanks to the switch to remote work, the dream of living and working amidst palm trees and turquoise waters is no longer just a fantasy. The Bahamas is offering a Digital Nomad Visa or Bahamas Extended Access Travel Stay (BEATS), which allows remote workers to live and work in the tropical paradise for up to a year.

All About the BEATS Program

Launched in 2020 by the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, the BEATS program allows remote workers and students to live in the Bahamas for up to 12 months, which is renewable and can even extend up to 3 years.

The visa is ideal for freelancers, entrepreneurs, full-time employees working for non-Bahamian companies, and students enrolled in online academic courses. Once you get the visa, the permit allows you to provide legal residency status for remote workers.

Who Can Apply?

Someone who is 18 years older

Valid passport with a minimum 6-month validity

Students enrolled in fully online educational programs

Enough financial means

A valid health insurance

No criminal record

You are allowed to stay with your spouses and dependents; however, you will be required to pay additional fees.

Documents Required

Copy of your passport bio page

Proof of remote employment or business ownership

Proof of enrollment in an online program if you are a student

Bank statements or income proof to justify financial means

Health insurance valid in the Bahamas

A recent passport-sized photo, and

A police record confirming that there's no criminal history.

How To Apply?

The application process is fully online:

Submit an application via the official BEATS portal. Pay a non-refundable application fee of $25 USD (Rs 2,173 approximately) per person. The approval takes 5 days, but it may vary. Once approved, you will have to pay the permit fee, which is as follows:

1,000 USD (Rs 86,957 approximately), the main applicant,

500 USD (Rs 43,479 approximately) for each dependent,

500 USD (Rs 43,479 approximately) for students.

Successful applicants receive a digital permit, which includes a QR code to present upon entry into the Bahamas.