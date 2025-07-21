Priyanka Chopra's Dreamy Beach Getaway In The Bahamas Is Giving Major Travel Goals

Priyanka Chopra jetted off on a beach holiday to the Bahamas for her 43rd birthday. The actress was joined by her husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie, in-laws and friends on the relaxing getaway. She posted a bunch of pictures on Instagram, where she was seen having the time of her life with sun, sand and all the good vibes.

Inside Priyanka Chopra's Bahamas Getaway

The reel of memories opened with a solo snapshot of Priyanka Chopra sitting on a boat. She wore an off-the-shoulder crimson maxi dress with tinted sunglasses. Next, we saw her lying on a beach, wearing a red swimsuit.

A couple of pictures captured Priyanka Chopra walking on the beach alone, and then with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti. In a follow-up image, we saw the diva floating in the water in a black monokini. A family picture showed Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Malti lounging by the pool. Malti was also seen holding a giant seashell in her hand.

Another video had Priyanka Chopra standing up on a swing and jumping into the pool. As for food, the diva shared pictures of her meal that included two sunny-side-up eggs and a slice of bread. It was topped with a dollop of sour cream, chopped chives and a generous spoonful of caviar.

A different spread featured a large pan of yellow noodles, a platter of grilled pieces of meat topped with melted cheese and tender asparagus spears. In a white bowl, there was a colourful salad of sliced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes and other vegetables. Additionally, we could spot a basket of bread rolls on the table.

There were a couple of group pictures of Priyanka Chopra with her family and friends. The actress also included some sun-kissed selfies of herself in the photo dump. In the caption, she wrote, "Dream. Bye bye to the best birthday trip / summer vacation ever! Sound on."

5 Must-Have Experiences In The Bahamas

1. Swim with the famous pigs: Enjoy a one-of-a-kind Bahamian adventure by swimming with the iconic pigs on Big Major Cay.

2. Explore Bahamian heritage: Immerse yourself in the rich history and culture of the Bahamas with visits to landmarks like Fort Fincastle and the Queen's Staircase.

3. Discover underwater wonders: Snorkel or dive at the Andros Barrier Reef, the world's third-largest coral reef system. You can also take a day trip to Blue Lagoon Island for some R&R and water activities like a dolphin encounter.

4. Unwind on Cable Beach: Bask in the beauty of Cable Beach, known for its crystal-clear waters and powdery white sand – perfect for a laid-back beach day.

5. Set Sail to the Exuma Cays: Take a boat tour to the stunning Exuma Cays and swim alongside stingrays and sea turtles in their natural habitat.