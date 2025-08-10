Elli Avrram's Deadlifts And Barbell Walking Lunges Set Major Fitness Goals

Fitness has been a core part of Elli Avrram's life. From challenging her body to do different dance routines to indulging in new workouts to keep up with her build, the actress has never failed to impress us with her incredible dedication.

Elli has raised the bar for fitness once again by sharing a workout video on Instagram. She posted a brief clip of her sweating it out in the gym that seemed like the fittest way to spend the weekend.

Dressed in a black crop top, matching leggings and white socks, Elli started her workout routine with barbell walking lunges. This unilateral exercise targets multiple muscle groups, including the quadriceps, glutes, hamstrings and calves.

Next, she was seen doing a deadlift with a barbell. It is a foundational movement that targets a wide range of muscles, making it a highly efficient and rewarding exercise to incorporate into your fitness routine.

Elli concluded her gym session by doing some resistance band exercises. In the caption, she wrote, "Step by step we get there."

Taking major inspiration from Elli Avram's workout routine, here are the benefits of the exercises she grilled her system through:

1. Barbell walking lunges:

This exercise effectively strengthens your quadriceps, glutes, and hamstrings, leading to increased lower body power and explosiveness. The unilateral nature of walking lunges challenges your core muscles and improves balance and coordination. The lunge movement can help increase range of motion and flexibility in the hip flexors and hamstrings.

2. Deadlift:

Deadlifts are a compound exercise which engages numerous muscle groups, including your back, legs, glutes, core, and even forearms. The heavy load involved in deadlifts stimulates bone density, which prevents osteoporosis and improves bone health, especially as you age. It also strengthens your posterior chain and core muscles.

3. Resistance band exercises:

Resistance bands provide resistance to your muscles, making workouts more challenging and stimulating muscle growth. Studies show they can be as effective as traditional weights for building strength.

