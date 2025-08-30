Soha Ali Khan Serves Weekend Workout Inspiration With A Pull-Up And Push-Up Routine

Soha Ali Khan swears by working out to stay fit. The actress' Instagram family is well aware of her love for workout regimes and yoga. Motivating us yet again, Soha entered the weekend by successfully attempting assisted pull-ups and pike push-ups.

On Saturday, fitness coach Mahesh shared a video of the actress performing assisted pull-ups. This form of strength training uses an external force to help lift your body during a pull-up.

One can perform them using a dedicated assisted pull-up machine, a resistance band looped around the bar, or with the help of a chair or partner for support. The goal is to gradually reduce the amount of assistance received over time, eventually transitioning to unassisted pull-ups.

In the next slide, Soha is seen doing kneeling pike push-ups on a stepper. This is a beginner-friendly progression for building the shoulder and tricep strength required for a full pike push-up and, eventually, a handstand push-up.

Benefits of Soha Ali Khan's Workout Routine

1. Assisted Pull-Ups

A valuable strength-training exercise, assisted pull-ups build the necessary muscular and grip strength to eventually perform unassisted pull-ups. By reducing the amount of body weight you need to lift, they allow you to focus on proper form and build foundational strength.

It also enables you to practise the full range of motion of a pull-up with correct technique, which is crucial for building strength and preventing injuries. Additionally, this exercise engages your core and other stabilising muscles to maintain balance throughout the movement.

2. Kneeling Pike Push-Ups

This exercise targets the deltoids (shoulders), triceps, and upper chest while also heavily engaging the core to stabilise the body in the inverted “V” position.

By mimicking the pressing motion of a handstand push-up, the kneeling pike push-up provides a safe way for beginners to build overhead pushing strength. It develops proper form and body awareness, both of which are essential for progressing to higher-level callisthenics.

While these exercises are beneficial, make sure to check with your fitness trainer before incorporating these exercises in your routine.