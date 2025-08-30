Malaika Arora Shares 3 Rules To Staying Fit At 50: "My Age Doesn't Define Me"

If there is anyone in Bollywood who can set the fitness bar high, it's Malaika Arora. Her name has become synonymous with ageless fitness, radiance, and balance. The 50-year-old continues to set benchmarks with her holistic approach to fitness, and recently she revealed all her fitness secrets.

In a conversation with Soha Ali Khan on her podcast All About Her, Malaika Arora shared how her approach to fitness is an amalgam of nutrition, discipline, and versatile workouts.

Malaika Arora's fitness philosophy is based on three basic rules - sleep, nutrition, and the mind-body connect.

"I'll be 50, but I feel I don't... it's just age for me. It's not something that defines me," she shared.

Nutrition Is The Key To Fitness For Malaika Arora

An avid believer that what you eat matters, Malaika's approach to food is rooted in simplicity. "Eat basic, home-cooked meals," she says.

"Ghee is my superfood. Sleep, water, discipline, consistency - taking care of these things makes a huge difference in your life, and I truly live by these certain principles in life."

She practices portion control and never starves herself. After workouts, her plate is filled with home-cooked meals—toast, eggs, dosas—rather than supplements. When she does crave a protein shake, it is always homemade with bananas, dates, and nuts.

"I don't really believe in powder," she says, adding that while others may find them useful, she prefers homegrown nutrition.

No Starving, Just Smart Eating

Malaika Arora stresses that fitness is about "balance".

"I will not starve. That's my only thing. Do not starve. And I carry food… everything gets carried because that's how I am."

She avoids working out on a full stomach, but also ensures she has enough in the system to fuel her workout. "I don't work out on a full stomach... I wake up early. I work out and then I eat a full meal," she explains. This combination keeps her energised without stressing her out.

Exercises That Keep Malaika Arora Fit

Malaika Arora's love for yoga is not hidden from the world. Yoga, especially Surya Namaskar, forms the foundation of her mornings. She complements it with high-intensity interval training (HIIT) moves, glimpses of which she shares on her Instagram feed.

Malaika also incorporates strength training, Pilates, and full-body workouts to keep herself fit.