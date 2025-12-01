<i>Delhi Crime</i> Actor Shefali Shah Opens Up On Fighting Imposter Syndrome: "I Have Low Self-Esteem"

Shefali Shah is a prolific actor and her national and international awards are a testament to her work. When she appears on the screen, she owns every frame, even when she does not have any dialogue. He expressions convey a thousand words without having her utter a single word - take a look at her emotional eating scene in Dil Dhadakne Do.

One would think that, after working as an actor for 30 years, Shefali Shah would be confident, but she actually suffers from imposter syndrome. In an interview with Saurabh Dwivedi, founder and editor of The Lallantop, the Delhi Crime actor spoke about her 'inner demon'.

Shefali Shah Says, "I Am Not Good Enough"

Saurabh Dwivedi asked her about facing 'inner demons and fears'. To this, the actor replied, "My inner demon would be that I have low self-esteem."

She added that it might sound absurd, but every time she does a project, she feels, "I am not good enough".

She confessed that she has imposter syndrome, which is a psychological experience when a person doubts their accomplishments and fears that they would be exposed as a fraud despite being good at what they do.

Shefali Shah Fears That She Would Go Blank On A Movie Set

Sharing about her fears, Shah said, "Director 'action' bolega or main khadi rahungi [Direction will say 'action' and I will stand there, blank]."

"It's very terrifying," she added.

However, she believes that this self-doubt works in her favour. "Jis din mai kisi set par jaun ye sochte hue ki 'acha ye to mujhe ata hai' [The day I will be on a set thinking 'I know how to do this], I think that's the end of what I do."

"The fact that har set par main jati hun or mujhe lagta hai that this is the first time I am facing the camera, that is I think what works for me, and which is great," the Delhi Crime actor added.

According to a report published in the National Library of Medicine, 62% people in a sample size of 11,483 reported suffering from imposter syndrome. While for many people, the condition can impact adversely, as Shah noted that it drives her to deliver memorable performances, one after another.

Also Read | What Is Ozempic 2.0? All You Need To Know About New Needle-Free Weight Loss Drug

