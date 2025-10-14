Naomi Watts Opens Up About Having Imposter Syndrome: "I've Always Felt I'm Supposed To Struggle"

British actress Naomi Watts has opened up about suffering from impostor syndrome. The 57-year-old actress made the confession as she was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles in recognition of her career achievements in the movie industry, with the Mulholland Drive star admitting the accolade came "out of the blue."

Speaking ahead of her star ceremony, she said, "I can't even believe it. It's interesting because I have all kinds of impostor syndrome. I've always felt like I'm supposed to struggle, I'm supposed to keep proving myself, and this sort of just came out of the blue. It's really lovely."

What Is Impostor Syndrome?

Have you ever thought that you don't belong where you are? Have you ever felt like a fraud when you are just doing what you are supposed to do? If that's how you have been feeling, you may be suffering from impostor syndrome, which is a psychological pattern where individuals doubt their own skills and accomplishments despite having evidence of their success.

According to the American Psychological Association, 82 per cent of people have these feelings, where they feel they have not earned what they have achieved and are a fraud.

Someone with impostor syndrome can experience anxiety, depression, and even burnout. According to Healthline, impostor syndrome can represent a conflict between how you perceive yourself and how others perceive you. People with this syndrome may have low self-esteem or be self-conscious.

How Can One Overcome It?

According to Healthline, you can manage the syndrome by acknowledging your feelings, building connections, challenging your doubts, and avoiding comparing yourself with others.

Apart from this, you should also visit a mental health expert for professional help. It will help you manage your symptoms and keep your feelings under control.