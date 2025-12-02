Inside Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi's Rs 10 Crore Mumbai Home With Wooden Furniture And Curated Artworks

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have been married for seven years. The couple are proud parents to daughter Mehr and son Guriq. Recently, Farah Khan, who is a close friend of the actress, visited Neha and Angad's Mumbai home with her now-famous cook, Dilip. Besides the banter, the spotlight was on the couple's minimally aesthetic residence.

The vlog, uploaded on Farah Khan's YouTube channel, opens with Neha and Angad giving a warm welcome to the filmmaker and Dilip. The wooden furniture and beige walls immediately emanate an earthy-toned vibe. Two vintage mirrors, located just beside the main entrance, add a charming old-world touch to the space. According to a MensXP story, the property is valued at Rs 10 crore.

Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi's Living Room

The highlight of the living room was a large window with sheer white curtains hanging on concealed rods. Sofas in soft shades of white and black, paired with textured cushions, contribute to an inviting atmosphere. A centre table crafted from marble, along with lamp décor and an abstract painting on one of the walls, offers a touch of serenity with a hint of quirkiness.

The kitchen features a simple black countertop and white cabinets. A large steel fridge sits in one corner, covered with magnets from various countries that Neha and Angad have travelled to. The dining area is equally impressive, with a large rectangular table in the middle, flanked by a bench and chairs in pastel and monochrome hues.

Curated Art Corner Inside Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi's Living Room

Adjacent to the kitchen lies Neha and Angad's curated collection of artworks, portraits and books – including coffee-table books about Bob Marley and biographical works on Angad's father, legendary Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi. Potted plants are placed at several spots throughout the home.

Meanwhile, Neha and Angad's bedroom carries a similar cosy charm. Right above the platform bed is the TV, underneath which are dozens of pairs of shoes. Modern chandeliers and bookshelves contribute to a refined yet relaxed aesthetic. Equally beautiful are Mehr and Guriq's rooms, featuring animal-painted walls, toys arranged on racks, wooden floors and a few activity set-ups.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's Mumbai home stands as a testament to their love for simplicity and comfort.

