What Is Jeffing, The Walk-Run Fitness Trend To Help With Weight Loss?

Keeping up with their health, more and more people are lacing up their sneakers to run. Whether it is to boost fitness, clear their minds, or simply feel more energised, running has become a go-to activity for many. However, it can be tough, especially when you're just starting out. That's where Jeffing comes in – a game-changing walk-run technique that's helping runners build endurance and crush their goals. Here is everything you need to know about the popular fitness trend.

What Is Jeffing

Jeffing is a structured walk-run interval training technique popularised by Olympic distance runner Jeff Galloway, who died at the age of 80 on February 25 this year. It involves alternating between set periods of running and brisk walking to increase endurance, reduce injury risk, and manage fatigue.

The 30-30 method – a 30-second run and 30-second walk – is one of the most popular ways to approach Jeffing, said Jeff. The technique helps runners maintain a faster overall pace and go longer distances, thereby making running more accessible for all levels.

Why Is It Called Jeffing

The term 'Jeffing' actually originated from a social media group called Run Mummy Run, which was super popular among moms looking to get into running for its numerous benefits. In an interview with Women's Health, Jeff revealed, "A few of these women discovered my run walk run method and gave it the nickname - Jeffing - because I invented it." The name stuck, and soon other social media platforms jumped on board. Now, it is used globally.

How To Perform Jeffing Correctly

Select a set time for running and a set time for walking. For beginners, you can take a 30-second walk break after running for 30 seconds. At an intermediate level, one can run for 3 minutes followed by a 1-minute walk. The advanced level includes taking a 1-minute walk break after a 9-minute run.

Begin your intervals from the very first minute of your session. Do not wait until you are out of breath to take the first walk break.

Walk briskly with purpose. Avoid stopping completely so your heart rate stays elevated.

Run at a conversational pace where you could still talk to a friend. It is a marathon, not a race. Keep your back and shoulders straight, while your arms should be at a 90-degree angle.

Use the Huff and Puff rule – if you find yourself breathing too hard, shorten your run interval or lengthen your walk until you recover.

Benefits Of Jeffing

Planned walk breaks decrease repetitive stress on joints, tendons, and ligaments. This prevents any injury and also allows you to run for much longer.

Strategic walking prevents the total exhaustion of primary running muscles. The post-exercise muscle soreness is less, and you recover quickly to train again.

Jeffing is highly effective for improving endurance. Walk breaks help you conserve energy early, which you can later use to cover longer distances without early fatigue.

Jeffing is a great addition to your cardio routine. The combination of running and walking effectively burns calories and manages weight gain.

The technique also builds endurance. Experienced runners often find they finish long races faster because they maintain a more consistent pace toward the end.

