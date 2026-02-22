Advertisement

BTS's V Takes Fans On A Rs 90 Crore Seoul Penthouse Tour: "It's My New House"

In the viral video, Kim Tae-hyung can be seen sharing glimpses of artworks and plants placed around his new home.

Read Time: 3 mins
Share
BTS's V Takes Fans On A Rs 90 Crore Seoul Penthouse Tour: "It's My New House"
BTS's V has shared what his new home looks like. Photo: X
  • Kim Tae-hyung shared a live tour of his new penthouse on Weverse in 2025
  • The penthouse is 273.96 sq m on the 20th floor of a luxury Seoul complex
  • V paid 14.2 billion won (Rs 89.8 crore) in cash for the penthouse
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

Kim Tae-hyung is a South Korean singer who recently broke the internet with his brief tour of the penthouse he bought in 2025. What happened? The songwriter went live on Weverse, a platform where fans meet their artists, and he casually showed his house, leaving people surprised.

Kim Tae-hyung is an integral part of BTS, the most popular South Korean boy band. He is a vocalist and dancer, known for his deep baritone voice. He made his acting debut in 2016 with the drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth.

Take a tour of his new home with him.

Inside BTS's V's New Penthouse In Seoul

During the video, V was sitting on his chair and casually said, "It's my new house," in English. He did not stop there but took his fans on a short tour showing his plant, artworks installed in the house, and a few other random bits.

Kim Tae-hyung stood up and walked out of the room where he first started the live session. Painted in a green hue, the room appeared to be his den - a well-lit room with ample space for him to work on the computer. It also featured a glass shelf displaying his collection of cartoon miniatures.

The first thing he showed was a painting of a kid holding the hand of a white dog with red flowers in the backdrop. "There's a piece that I like," he confessed.

He went into the common area, where he showed off a plant he had been growing. Beside the tree was a shelf that displayed a soft toy and books or records. The focus was not on the shelves, so it is hard to tell what was on them.

"It's hard to reveal the house, I wanted to show you one by one," V said in Korean. He then showed a red-hued wall on which a painting of a bear eating ice cream was hanging. He said, "There is one more painting that I like." Right in front of the painting was a chessboard with pieces set neatly on it.

He showcased another artefact in another corner of the common area. 

BTS's V's Rs 90 Crore House

According to Sports Chosun, V bought a penthouse for 14.2 billion won (Rs 89.8 crore) in May 2025, a month before he concluded his military service. The penthouse is a 273.96 m sq space in Cheongdam-dong, an ultra-luxurious residential complex.

His neighbours reportedly include celebrities like Ko So-young, Jang Dong-gun, and Hyun Woo-jin. The BTS vocalist did not take any loans to purchase this house. He paid the whole amount in cash.

The publication reported that this is not Kim Tae-hyung's first luxury home. He bought an apartment in 2018 as well.

Also Read | Inside Shark Tank's Aman Gupta's Rs 52 Crore Apartment In Gurugram With 300-Year-Old Olive Plant And Abstract Art

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Kim Tae-hyung, BTS, South Korean Singer, Penthouse Seoul, Luxury Home, Weverse Live Tour, K-pop Artist, Rs 90 Crore House, BTS V House Tour, BTS V Home Tour
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com