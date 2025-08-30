Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

From Income Tax Return Deadline To Silver Hallmarking: 5 Big Changes In September

The month of September will see several changes, some of them coming into effect on the first day, that will impact the lives of many people.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
From Income Tax Return Deadline To Silver Hallmarking: 5 Big Changes In September
Here is a list of changes in the month of September 2025.
  • Income tax return filing deadline extended to September 15 for non-audited taxpayers in 2025
  • Central government employees can switch to Unified Pension Scheme until September 30, 2025
  • SBI Credit Card stops awarding reward points on gaming, government sites, and select merchants from September
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
New Delhi:

From income tax deadlines to jewellery hallmarking, several important changes will roll out in September 2025, some on the first day of the month. These changes - both money related and otherwise - will impact the daily lives of a large number of people in the country. Here's a breakdown of what's changing and how it could affect you.

Income Tax Return (ITR) Deadline

The Income Tax Department has given non-audited taxpayers more time to file returns. The new deadline is September 15, 2025, extended from July 31. For those whose accounts require audit, the due date remains October 31, 2025.

Last Chance To Switch To Unified Pension Scheme

Central government employees under the National Pension System (NPS) can opt for the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) until September 30. The original deadline of June was extended due to low response. The UPS is a pension system introduced for central government employees covered under the NPS.

SBI Credit Card Rules Change

From September 1, SBI Card will revise its reward points programme. Cardholders will no longer earn points on transactions for digital gaming, government websites, and select merchants. This could affect millions of users.

Silver Jewellery Must Be Hallmarked

Starting September, hallmarking will become mandatory for silver jewellery. The move is aimed at ensuring purity and protecting consumers in the silver market.

Registered Post Merges With Speed Post

India Post will merge registered post services with speed post from September 1, 2025. All registered mail will now be delivered through speed post, ending the separate registered post category.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Financial Rule Changes From September 1, Financial Rules, Money Rule Changes
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com