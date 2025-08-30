From Income Tax Return Deadline To Silver Hallmarking: 5 Big Changes In September

- Income tax return filing deadline extended to September 15 for non-audited taxpayers in 2025
- Central government employees can switch to Unified Pension Scheme until September 30, 2025
- SBI Credit Card stops awarding reward points on gaming, government sites, and select merchants from September
From income tax deadlines to jewellery hallmarking, several important changes will roll out in September 2025, some on the first day of the month. These changes - both money related and otherwise - will impact the daily lives of a large number of people in the country. Here's a breakdown of what's changing and how it could affect you.
Income Tax Return (ITR) Deadline
The Income Tax Department has given non-audited taxpayers more time to file returns. The new deadline is September 15, 2025, extended from July 31. For those whose accounts require audit, the due date remains October 31, 2025.
Last Chance To Switch To Unified Pension Scheme
Central government employees under the National Pension System (NPS) can opt for the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) until September 30. The original deadline of June was extended due to low response. The UPS is a pension system introduced for central government employees covered under the NPS.
SBI Credit Card Rules Change
From September 1, SBI Card will revise its reward points programme. Cardholders will no longer earn points on transactions for digital gaming, government websites, and select merchants. This could affect millions of users.
Silver Jewellery Must Be Hallmarked
Starting September, hallmarking will become mandatory for silver jewellery. The move is aimed at ensuring purity and protecting consumers in the silver market.
Registered Post Merges With Speed Post
India Post will merge registered post services with speed post from September 1, 2025. All registered mail will now be delivered through speed post, ending the separate registered post category.
