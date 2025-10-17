Nightmare For Air India Crew At Gurugram Hotel After Robbers Break In

A group of Air India crew faced a harrowing time after midnight due to a break-in at their hotel in Haryana's Gurugram. The incident happened at the facility for the Tata-owned airline's staff at Sector 42 around 2 am.

The crew told the police a gang of robbers broke into the hotel, herded them into a corner and took away all their valuables.

Visuals from the hotel showed items like bags strewn on the balcony.

Air India in a statement said the crew have been moved to a hotel in Gurugram and the company is giving them all the required support.

"We are deeply concerned by an unfortunate incident of intrusion and theft at a Gurugram hotel where some of our crew colleagues were staying during a training programme," Air India said.

"Crew safety is a top priority at Air India and as an immediate precaution, the affected colleagues have been relocated to another hotel, whilst our teams remain available to them to provide any required support," it said.

The airline said it is cooperating closely with the police and will ensure the matter is pursued with due legal recourse.

"Crew travel and accommodation arrangements at Air India are guided by robust policies to ensure the highest standards of safety and comfort and are reviewed regularly based on feedback from our colleagues. We remain firmly committed to safeguarding the security and welfare of all employees on duty," Air India said.

The police are checking CCTV footage in the area to identify and trace the robbers.