'Air India Crash Probe Still Underway,' Centre Tells Parliament

The government on Thursday said that the investigation into the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad in June is still in progress, with a final report yet to be released.

The Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, stated that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is conducting the inquiry under the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2025.

The update came in response to an unstarred question in parliament raised by MP Shafi Parambil regarding the status and findings of the probe.

A total of 260 people, including 241 passengers and crew members, died when a London Gatwick-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 aircraft crashed soon after take-off from Ahmedabad on June 12. Only one passenger survived. The plane was operating the flight AI171.

While the preliminary report was published on July 12, it contains information based on evidence gathered at that stage. The minister clarified that investigators are still examining all possible causes of the crash. The final report will be released upon completion of a comprehensive assessment, Mohol said.

On whether the exact reason behind the crash has been identified, the government reiterated that conclusions have not yet been drawn and the inquiry continues to explore all angles.

Additional Safety Steps In Place

Responding to concerns about preventive measures, the minister highlighted that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has a "robust mechanism" to bolster aviation safety. This includes systematic safety oversight, routine and special audits, spot checks, and enforcement actions for non-compliance.

The DGCA also publishes an Annual Surveillance Plan (ASP), under which various technical directorates carry out regular inspections. Operators are required to comply with corrective actions, which are verified in subsequent audits. In cases of rule violations, penalties are imposed.

Additionally, the DGCA issued a circular mandating a comprehensive special audit aimed at strengthening the aviation ecosystem and enhancing overall safety architecture.

While the final findings on the Air India Flight 171 crash are awaited, the government assured Parliament that continuous efforts are underway to tighten safety norms and prevent similar incidents in the future.