"Return To Your I Hate India Tour": US Singer Mary Millben Jabs Rahul Gandhi

US singer Mary Millben on Friday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his recent remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to return to his "I hate India tour". Millben, who has often lavished praises on PM Modi, said the Congress leader does not possess any "acumen to become the Prime Minister".

Millben's remarks came a day after Gandhi, in a post on X, said PM Modi is "frightened of Trump". He alleged that the PM "allows" Trump to decide and announce India will not buy Russian oil, keeps sending congratulatory messages despite repeated snubs, and "does not contradict" the US President on Operation Sindoor.

To this, the US singer said, "You are wrong, @RahulGandhi. PM @narendramodi is not afraid of President Trump. PM Modi understands the long game, and his diplomacy with the US is strategic. Just as @POTUS will always put America's interests first, so will PM Modi do what is best for India. And I applaud that. That's what Heads of State do."

Millben asserted that PM Modi and Trump do and say "what is best for their country" - which she does not expect Gandhi to understand.

"I don't expect you to understand this type of leadership because you don't possess the acumen to be the PM of India. Best to return to your "I hate India" tour that has an audience of one - you," she said.

Millben, who is also an actor and cultural ambassador, had first met PM Modi in June 2023 when he was on a state visit to the US. She had performed the Indian national anthem at the Ronald Reagan building, following which she touched PM Modi's feet to seek his blessings - a moment that had grabbed worldwide attention.

Trump's Russian oil claim, India's response

Trump, earlier this week, claimed that PM Modi assured him India would stop buying oil from Russia - which was the reason behind the US President's tariff offensive against New Delhi. "He's assured me there will be no oil purchases from Russia. He can't do it immediately. It's a little bit of a process, but the process is going to be over soon," he said.

India has not confirmed any such commitment.

Responding to the claim, Ministry of External Affairs' official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India's consistent priority is to "safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario".

"India is a significant importer of oil and gas. It has been our consistent priority to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario. Our import policies are guided entirely by this objective. Ensuring stable energy prices and secured supplies have been the twin goals of our energy policy. This includes broad-basing our energy sourcing and diversifying as appropriate to meet market conditions," he said.

Jaiswal added, "Where the US is concerned, we have for many years sought to expand our energy procurement. This has steadily progressed in the last decade. The current Administration has shown interest in deepening energy cooperation with India. Discussions are ongoing."