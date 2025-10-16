"PM Modi Allows Trump To Decide": Congress On President's Russian Oil Claim

US President Donald Trump's claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured him that India will stop buying Russian oil has led to a fiery opposition backlash for the ruling BJP. The prime minister is "frightened" of Trump, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi charged this morning, accusing him of letting the US president decide India's foreign policy.

"PM Modi is frightened of Trump. 1. Allows Trump to decide and announce that India will not buy Russian oil. 2. Keeps sending congratulatory messages despite repeated snubs. 3. Canceled the Finance Minister's visit to America. 4. Skipped Sharm el-Sheikh. 5. Doesn't contradict him on Operation Sindoor," said Gandhi.

Trump surprised reporters early this morning with a claim that India will stop buying oil from Russia for a short period, in a move that he believes would stop funding the Russian war machine in Ukraine. He said PM Modi has himself given him the oil assurance.

India hasn't confirmed any such commitment.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi questioned the government's "silence" over the matter and stressed the need to debunk what she called Trump's "delusions." This included claims like the US president brokered the India-Pakistan ceasefire in May with a 200% tariff threat, the loss of aircraft, and the Russian oil assurance.

"These delusions need to be debunked. Silence is betrayal in such a situation - He stopped the India-Pak 'war' with a 200% tariff threat - 7 jets were shot down - PM Modi has assured that no more Russian Oil purchase," said the Rajya Sabha MP.