"Excellent Health": White House Releases Trump's MRI Report

US President Donald Trump was shown to have "excellent" cardiovascular health by an MRI scan performed during a surprise October hospital visit that fueled speculation about his physical condition, his doctor said Monday.

"Overall, his cardiovascular system shows excellent health. His abdominal imaging is also perfectly normal. All major organs appear very healthy and well-perfused," White House physician Sean Barbabella said in a memo released by the administration.

"Everything evaluated is functioning within normal limits with no acute or chronic concerns."

