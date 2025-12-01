How India's All-Weather Friend Russia Played Key Role In Op Sindoor Success

Indo-Russian friendship is likely to get a new momentum this week with President Vladimir Putin arriving in India for a summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 4-5, and India's ambitious Sudarshan Chakra or the Indian 'iron dome' may see enhanced co-operation as part of the new "privileged strategic partnership".

In the recently concluded Operation Sindoor, this enduring partnership once again proved its mettle, shaping India's decisive edge on the battlefield. From missiles to air defence systems, fighter jets to electronic warfare, Russian technology played a pivotal role in India's success. The upcoming Modi-Putin summit in New Delhi will once again throw up Indo-Russian military ties in sharper focus. India is looking to procure additional batches of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems from Russia, as the weapons proved to be very effective during Operation Sindoor.

"The collaboration in defence between India and Russia is a very, very long age-old collaboration," said Dr VK Saraswat, renowned missile scientist and Member of NITI Aayog, in an exclusive conversation with NDTV. "I still remember from the days of 1970s, when the Indian Air Force used to use SAM-2 missile supplied by Russia. We had Russian aircraft like MiG-21, MiG-23, MiG-27, MiG-29, MiG-25 -- the series of MiG aircraft which were there. The tanks, T-90 tank, all these technologies have come to India and supported the Indian defence programme."

This historical relationship has evolved dramatically over the decades. What began as a buyer-seller dynamic has transformed into a robust technology partnership. "In the last two or three decades, this collaboration has gone from just a purchasing nation to a technology collaboration nation, and that has resulted in the development and production of BrahMos missile," Dr Saraswat explained.

The BrahMos, named after the Brahmaputra and Moscow rivers, stands as a shining example of Indo-Russian synergy. During Operation Sindoor, its role was nothing short of spectacular. "The pinpoint accuracy by which we could hit the targets in the enemy territory was due to the characteristics of BrahMos as a supersonic cruise missile, which has no match in the world," he emphasised.

But BrahMos was not alone. India's recently inducted S-400 air defence system, sourced from Russia, proved to be a game-changer. "That was another one which was used extensively in countering the missiles and the drones which were coming from the enemy side," D. Saraswat noted.

The S-400 batteries, integrated with advanced radars and electronic warfare systems, created an impregnable shield, keeping hostile aircraft far from Indian skies. "The complete air defence battery, including the radars and the EW system, kept their aircraft quite away from our boundaries," he added.

On the offensive front, the Sukhoi fighter jets, a mainstay of India's air power and manufactured in India under license from Russia, delivered decisive blows. "When we went for direct attack, the role played by Sukhois, which are one of the major aircraft in our arsenal from the Russian origin, and which are being manufactured in our own country, I think the role played was significant," said Dr Saraswat.

Operation Sindoor is not an isolated example. The India-Russia partnership spans the entire spectrum of strategic technologies, from nuclear energy to space exploration to submarine development. Russian reactors power India's civilian nuclear program, while cooperation in space has enabled satellite launches and advanced research. The two nations have also worked together on submarines, strengthening India's maritime security.

"I can count many such products which have been there, but the India-Russia defence collaboration has always been at the top," Dr Saraswat affirmed. Beyond government-to-government ties, private industry collaboration is now accelerating. "The growth of industry today, which is taking place, is because a large number of Indian industries are now collaborating with Russian industries, in many of the critical technologies in defence," he said.

As geopolitical uncertainties loom large, India's reliance on Russia as a trusted partner remains unwavering. "I think it is the most dependable collaboration. It has really worked very well. The test of time has proven. So, I think we are very happy with this collaboration. And we hope this goes from strength to strength," asserts Dr Saraswat.

Operation Sindoor will be remembered not just for its tactical brilliance but also as a testament to a friendship that has stood firm for decades. From the Moscow River to the Brahmaputra, the bond between India and Russia continues to flow strong-fuelling missiles, powering reactors, and securing skies.