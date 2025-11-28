Defence, Russian Oil, Ukraine War: What's On Agenda For Putin's 2-Day Visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit India from December 4 to 5. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed on Friday that he will be attending the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the summit last year in Moscow.

"The forthcoming state visit will provide an opportunity for the leadership of India and Russia to review progress in bilateral relations, set the vision for strengthening the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," the MEA said in a brief statement.

PM Modi and Putin will hold talks during the summit, focussing on defence, energy, trade and bilateral relations.

"The visit is of great importance, providing an opportunity to comprehensively discuss the extensive agenda of Russian-Indian relations within the particularly privileged strategic partnership in the political, trade, economic, scientific, technological, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, as well as to consider topical international and regional issues," the Kremlin said in a statement.

"The current international and regional issues will also feature prominently in the talks with the Indian delegation led by Prime Minister Modi," it said.

President Droupadi Murmu will receive Putin and host a banquet in his honour.

The last time Putin was in India was in December 2021, just before Russia went to war with Ukraine the following February.

Here's what could be on the agenda for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit:

Defence and Energy

India is looking to procure additional batches of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems from Russia, as the weapons proved to be very effective during Operation Sindoor.

Three squadrons have already been delivered, and the remaining two are expected to be sent by the middle of next year.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh confirmed that the Indian government will seek answers from Russia regarding delays in the delivery of S-400 air defence systems during Putin's visit.

He said, "Potentially S-400 not ruled but don't expect any announcements during this. This meeting will focus on the broader elements of cooperation on defence between the two sides. We'll try to ensure that some of these delivery delays are ended and we start getting clearer answers in terms of when some of these delayed deliveries take place."

Singh also said that India will also take up delays in other major defence projects with the Russian side during the summit and push for expedited progress.

"A bunch of other programs which are there are delivering milestone delays, which will be taken up with them. And try to sort of expedite. Those including the uh and the major programs such as the Sukhoi upgradation," he noted.

India and Russia may also hold talks regarding the possibility of buying at least two squadrons of the Su-57 fighter jets.

Russia has offered India additional discounts for the procurement of crude oil since New Delhi's volume of oil purchases has declined following US sanctions.

Russia-Ukraine War

As discussions intensify around a potential peace roadmap for the Ukraine war, PM Modi has repeatedly voiced his support for ending the conflict.

Recently, external affairs minister S Jaishankar spoke to Ukraine's foreign minister Andrii Sybiha and discussed the latest developments in the Ukraine conflict. "Had a telecon with FM Andrii Sybiha last evening. Appreciate his briefing on the ongoing developments related to the Ukraine conflict. Reiterated India's support for an early end to this conflict and the establishment of an enduring peace," Jaishankar said.

Russia has long been a reliable partner for India and remains a central pillar of New Delhi's foreign policy.

(With inputs from agencies)