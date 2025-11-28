Russian President Vladimir Putin Will Visit India On December 4-5

Russian President Vladimir Putin will be in India on December 4-5 to attend the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. The state visit follows an invitation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the two countries growing closer in the last few months after the US imposed punitive tariffs over New Delhi's Russian oil imports.

"At the invitation of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin will pay a State visit to India from 4-5 December 2025 for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit," said the Ministry of External Affairs.

Putin will also hold talks with PM Modi during his India visit.

President Droupadi Murmu will also receive the Russian leader at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and host a banquet in his honour.

Putin's visit will provide an opportunity for the Indian and Russian leadership to review progress in bilateral relations, set the vision for strengthening the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, the government said.

The Russian president's India visit was announced in August during National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's visit to Moscow. The dates were not finalised at that time.

PM Modi and Putin met in September on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China. They held an hour-long discussion in the Russian leader's limousine.