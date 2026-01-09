'Will Do A Better Deal': Trump On Expiring US-Russia Nuclear Treaty

US President Donald Trump appeared to dismiss an expiring nuclear treaty with Russia, saying in remarks released on Thursday that "if it expires, it expires."

The last remaining US-Russia arms control treaty, New START, is set to expire on February 5. It caps the number of strategic nuclear warheads that the two nations can deploy,

"We'll just do a better agreement," Trump told The New York Times, adding that China should be incorporated in any future agreement. The interview took place on Wednesday

