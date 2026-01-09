Advertisement

'Will Do A Better Deal': Trump On Expiring US-Russia Nuclear Treaty

The last remaining US-Russia arms control treaty, New START, is set to expire on February 5.

'Will Do A Better Deal': Trump On Expiring US-Russia Nuclear Treaty
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.
Washington:

US President Donald Trump appeared to dismiss an expiring nuclear treaty with Russia, saying in remarks released on Thursday that "if it expires, it expires."

The last remaining US-Russia arms control treaty, New START, is set to expire on February 5. It caps the number of strategic nuclear warheads that the two nations can deploy,

"We'll just do a better agreement," Trump told The New York Times, adding that China should be incorporated in any future agreement. The interview took place on Wednesday

