Ukraine Accuses Russia Of $100,000 Per Person Kill Plan For Its Top Officials

Kyiv said Friday that 10 people were arrested in Ukraine and Moldova on suspicion of planning to assassinate senior Ukrainian political figures on Moscow's orders, with payouts of up to $100,000.

Kyiv has previously accused Russia, which invaded Ukraine four years ago, of plotting to kill several senior officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky and the head of Ukraine's intelligence service.

"As part of the work of a joint investigative team of Ukrainian and Moldovan law enforcement officers, an organised group has been exposed that was preparing contract killings of well-known Ukrainian citizens and foreigners," Ukrainian Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko said in a statement.

Kravchenko said law enforcement had carried out 20 searches across the country and confiscated money, weapons, explosives and communications with Russian handlers.

Seven people were arrested in Ukraine during the raids and three more -- including the organiser of the campaign -- were apprehended in Moldova, the statement said.

Moldova confirmed the joint investigation in an earlier statement into a plot aiming at the "physical liquidation of several public figures in Ukraine." There was no immediate comment from Moscow on the claims.

Kyiv only named one of the officials targeted by the suspects, Andriy Yusov, who works on strategic communications for the Ukrainian military and coordinates prisoner exchanges with Russia.

"The Russian side promised the perpetrators up to $100,000 -- the amount depended on the notoriety and influence of the potential victim," Kravchenko added.

Moscow has accused Ukraine of orchestrating the killings of several high-profile military and political figures both inside Russia and on Ukrainian territory controlled by Russia.

Ukraine has publicly claimed to have been behind some of the assassinations, calling them retribution for those who promote, support and facilitate Russia's invasion.

