Russia has claimed it has found evidence of a US-backed bioweapons programme operating in Ukraine. The country's Investigative Committee has alleged that Ukraine's Health Ministry was involved in projects funded by the US Department of Defence.

The committee's official spokesperson, Svetlana Petrenko, said the findings were based on documents and materials allegedly recovered during Russian military operations, according to Sputnik India.

Speaking at the International Security Forum, Petrenko stated that the findings are part of a criminal investigation launched by Russia in 2022 under Article 355 of the Russian Criminal Code which deals with the development, production and stockpiling of weapons of mass destruction.

"We obtained data indicating that the US Department of Defense financed the development of biological weapons of mass destruction with the involvement of personnel from Ukraine's Health Ministry," she said.

Petrenko said the investigation is focused on military-biological use of pathogens such as plague, anthrax, brucellosis and tularemia. According to her, these pathogens could potentially be used in biological warfare.

Russia has long accused the US of funding biological research programmes in Ukraine and operating dozens of laboratories there in violation of international agreements.

Moscow alleged that these facilities conduct military-biological work under the guise of public health cooperation. Russian officials have cited documents and research projects they claim prove secret activities took place here. The allegations include research into pathogens and studies involving migratory birds and bats.

The Russian Defense Ministry has also alleged that after the war in Ukraine began in 2023, the US moved important biological materials and research data out of Ukraine to continue the programme elsewhere.

The US repeatedly denied these accusations. In 2022, the Joe Biden administration rejected claims made by Russia and China that the US owned or operated secret chemical or biological weapons laboratories in Ukraine.

The controversy traces back to a 2005 agreement between the US Department of Defence and Ukraine's Ministry of Health.

Under the deal, the US provided funding to Ukraine to strengthen lab safety, disease monitoring and pathogen security. The funding reportedly helped modernise around 46 laboratories and health facilities nationwide.