No More Raj Bhavans, Governors Now To Live In Lok Bhavans. Here's Why

The names of Raj Bhavans - the official residence of Governors - are being changed to Lok Bhavan in keeping with the government's motto of public service.

In states like Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Tripura, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, the Raj Bhavans have already been renamed. The announcements have been made on social media mosty by the Governors.

A post from Lok Bhavan, Kolkata, Social Media -- the renamed Raj Bhavan X handle -- read: "In tune with the transformational and inspirational leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi that has ensured participation of people across all segments of society in the onward spectacular march towards VIKSIT BHARAT, Raj Bhavans and Raj Niwas across the country has been uniformly decided to be renamed as LOK BHAVAN and LOK NIWAS respectively, as per a Notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on 25 November, 2025".

On March 27, 2023 Hon'ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu handed over a symbolic key of the then Raj Bhavan to Hon'ble Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on the request of Hon'ble Governor Dr. C. V. Ananda Bose, heralding a new era of people's Raj Bhavan – THE JANA RAJ… pic.twitter.com/5GRLetuj4u — Lok Bhavan, Kolkata, Social Media (@BengalGovernor) November 29, 2025

BJP sources indicated that this is part of the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for public service.

The process had started with the renaming of the Prime Minister's address -- which had been in place for decades -- was changed.

Previously, the Prime Minister's official residence was 7 Race Course Road. But two years after PM Modi came to power, it was renamed Lok Kalyan Marg.

Under PM Modi's leadership, government workplaces and public spaces were re-named to reinforce the messages of duty and transparency. The underlying thought is that the government's duty is to serve the people.

Since then, Rajpath - one of the best-known roads at the heart of the national capital -- was renamed Kartavya Path. The new Prime Minister's Office complex will be known as Seva Teerth.

The Central Secretariat -- which comprises several separate buildings where all the ministries are being shifted -- is now known as Kartavya Bhavan, meant to be a reminder that public service is a commitment, not a position.

A BJP leader said while the changes may seem symbolic, a closer examination reflects a major ideological shift. Indian democracy, he asserted, now values responsibility over power, and service over status.

Changing the name also means changing the mindset, because institutions speak - and today, they speak the language of service, duty, and citizen-first governance, he said.