This Tamil Nadu Town Had World's Earliest Democracy Model

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent reference to the famed Uttaramerur inscriptions in Tamil Nadu has sparked fresh public interest in what many historians and scholars describe as one of the world's earliest and most detailed models of grassroots democracy.

PM Modi's remarks have renewed attention on the Chola-era Kudavolai system, an electoral process that functioned more than a thousand years ago, selecting village leaders through an elaborate 'pick-of-lots' mechanism.

Spread across the walls of the ancient Vaikuntha Perumal Temple in Kanchipuram district's Uttiramerur, the inscriptions outline a highly structured framework for local governance. Speaking to NDTV, historian Dr Nandita Krishna describes the inscriptions as "nothing short of an ancient Election Commission handbook," explaining procedures, eligibility rules, disqualification norms and the duties of elected representatives.

At the heart of this system was the Kudavolai method. The names of the aspirants - written on palm leaves - were placed in a pot, and a child was asked to draw the lots, ensuring neutrality. "Leaders were elected transparently, and often by chance, but only after strict eligibility criteria were met," said Tamil scholar Dr Balaji. Aspirants had to be between the ages of 35 and 70, own land in the village to ensure accountability, and maintain accurate accounts. Those who failed to submit accounts, as well as their families, were barred from contesting.

While Chola kings administered vast territories, local governance was handled by these elected village bodies, which managed revenue, public works and community affairs. "This was a robust model of decentralisation. India is the mother of democracy. The British went with it. What we had was far older and deeply rooted," said Dr Krishna.

Both experts highlight that the insistence on land ownership was not meant to promote the wealthy but to ensure that those who made decisions were responsible stakeholders in the community. Elected members were expected to safeguard village resources, collect taxes fairly and maintain records. Failure to do so attracted strict penalties.

As renewed conversations unfold nationally, Uttiramerur stands as a reminder that democratic governance in India has ancient origins - structured, codified and practised long before modern electoral institutions were born.