What Happened When Rahul Gandhi Darted From LPG To "Anything" In Parliament

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi used a special permission to speak on the LPG issue in the Lok Sabha today. Then, he began darting around issues which BJP MPs pointed out had nothing to do with LPG supply.

Gandhi's action triggered the intervention of the Speaker Om Birla, who had just yesterday seen a failed Opposition no-confidence motion against him.

The Congress MP deliberately strayed away from the topic that he had announced he would discuss, according to BJP leaders including Hardeep Puri, Piyush Goyal, and Kiren Rijiju, among others. He did it to disrupt parliament proceedings, they said.

Birla had allowed Gandhi the floor specifically to discuss the LPG situation amid the US-Iran war and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. He noted, as he began speaking, that India's use of that oil shipping lane made the Middle East conflict directly consequential.

"The pain has just started, restaurants are closing, there is widespread panic about LPG, street vendors are affected," he said. "This is only the beginning."

Gandhi's comments on India's energy sovereignty in the context of buying oil from its longtime friend, Russia, and US President Donald Trump's views on the matter drew the Speaker's intervention.

Birla also called allegations that Gandhi was not allowed to speak baseless and malicious.

"Some members raised the issue that the microphones of Opposition MPs were switched off. I have said it before, too. The chair does not have a button to switch the mic on or off. Even Opposition MPs know this when they do the work sitting in this chair. Whoever is given permission to speak at that time, their mic is switched on," Birla said.

He told the Congress MP to confine himself to the notice he had filed. Gandhi said energy security connected everything he was saying.

"I have a copy of the notice given by Rahul Gandhi regarding the LPG issue, and I allowed him to speak on that subject. However, despite being a responsible Leader of the Opposition, discussing other issues without notice is not within the procedures and rules of parliament... I am urging you again, and parliament will not function this way. Parliament will function according to rules and procedures," Birla said.

Later, Birla said any MP can be satisfied or dissatisfied with the rules and proceedings of the house, but to enforce the rules is the Speaker's responsibility and duty. "Whenever any member attacks the dignity of the house, then I have to make difficult decisions to maintain the house's dignity."

Gandhi, however, changed direction - he attacked Union Minister Hardeep Puri over the Epstein Files controversy. As BJP MPs raised loud objections, Congress MPs walked into the well of the house. Papers were torn and thrown. The house was adjourned.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told reporters later that special permission had been given to Gandhi, but had not used it. "As soon as he was allowed to speak, he didn't speak on LPG, but instead began speaking on global issues."

When Puri rose to give his statement, Congress MPs again came to the well and disrupted proceedings, Rijiju added.

Puri, when he eventually made his statement, pushed back on Gandhi's claims on the LPG situation as a fake narrative.

"India's crude supply position is secure, and the secured volume exceeds what Hormuz would have delivered. Thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's outstanding diplomatic outreach and goodwill, India has secured crude volumes that exceed what the disrupted Strait of Hormuz could have delivered in the same period," Puri said.

Imports now come from around 40 countries. Domestic CNG and PNG supply remained unaffected. "There is no shortage for domestic consumers, and there is no reason to panic," Puri said.