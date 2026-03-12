Om Birla Denies Opposition's Charges After No-Confidence Motion Defeated

Om Birla returned to the Speaker's chair in the Lok Sabha today, a day after the Opposition's no-confidence motion against him was rejected. Rejecting the Opposition's accusation of partiality against him, Birla said, "A few accused me of stopping some MPs from speaking in Parliament. But, I want to clarify that I always allow all MPs to speak, but under rules and regulations."

On Wednesday, Jagadambika Pal - who was in the chair - announced amid protests and sloganeering by the Opposition that the no-confidence motion was defeated.

Pal urged the opposition to take their seats so that he could put the motion to a vote. But as the protests continued, he sought the vote of the House, and the resolution was rejected by a voice vote, following which he adjourned the House for the day.

"Let's run this Lok Sabha with rules and regulations. Rules are the same for all. They are the same for the Opposition and for the ruling government," said Om Birla today.

Congress' deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, submitted the notice invoking Article 94 (c) of the Constitution, which provides for the removal of the Speaker on February 10. After the Congress move, Birla - taking a moral stand - decided not to attend proceedings in the House until the motion was discussed and decided.

The Speaker was said to have arrived at the decision because some members had expressed a lack of confidence in him. The Speaker should not be in the chair while the motion is being discussed, but there is no rule barring him from chairing other proceedings.

The notice for Birla's removal was submitted after Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi was prevented from speaking in the Lok Sabha when he wanted to quote excerpts from former Army chief General MM Naravane's book. The treasury benches had argued that the book had not been published, and the Speaker had not allowed Gandhi to continue.

The Opposition was also upset with the decision to suspend eight Opposition MPs for the remainder of the Budget Session, and allowing a BJP MP to quote from books while speaking against two former prime ministers from the Congress.

The notice also mentioned Birla's remarks on February 5, in which he had accused Opposition members of behaving in an unprecedented manner and said he had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to attend the House to avert a possible "unpleasant incident".