What Is the 15x15x15 Rule In Mutual Funds And How It Can Help You Build Rs 1 Crore

A growing number of mutual fund investors are turning to the so-called "15-15-15 rule", a simplified strategy offering a pathway to potentially build a corpus exceeding Rs1 crore in 15 years through disciplined Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs).

What is the 15-15-15 rule?

Invest Rs 15,000 each month,

Over a period of 15 years,

At an assumed annual return of 15% in equity mutual funds.

Under these assumptions, a total contribution of Rs27 lakh can hypothetically grow to approximately Rs1.0-1.02 crore by year 15.

If you continue the same SIP for another 15 years (a total of 30 years), reinvesting and earning around 15% annually, the corpus can potentially swell to over Rs10 crore, meaning a total investment of Rs54 lakh yielding around Rs9-9.4 crore in returns.

Behind the numbers: The power of compounding

The rule demonstrates the exponential benefit of compounding, where returns generate further returns. Most credible analyses and financial platforms emphasise that this exponential phase accelerates over time, especially beyond the 15-year mark.

Risks & caveats

Returns are not guaranteed: Achieving 15% annual returns consistently requires taking equity market risk. Not all mutual funds deliver that over 15 years. Market volatility: Short-term corrections can disrupt the SIP journey. Many investors exit prematurely, undermining compounding benefits. Inflation erosion: Even if you reach Rs1 crore, with 5-6% inflation, it might feel like Rs45-50 lakh in today's purchasing power after 15 years.

Additional insights to strengthen your strategy

1. Set realistic expectations

A long-term historical average for Indian equity indices like Sensex/Nifty ranges between 12% and 15% per annum over 15-20 years.

Some advisors recommend aiming more conservatively for 10-12% CAGR, combined with step-up SIPs (gradually increasing monthly investments) to boost corpus while managing risk.

2. Diversification is key

Investing only in equity funds exposes you to volatility. A balanced portfolio including debt or hybrid funds may help dampen drawdowns while preserving capital.

Choose funds carefully: evaluate expense ratios, Sharpe ratios, turnover, fund manager track record, and portfolio composition before committing.

3. Stay invested and avoid panic exits

A major investor pitfall is stopping SIPs during downturns and exiting early. Consistency-even through volatile periods-is crucial to realise compounding gains.

4. Consider inflation and goal-adjusted targets

Instead of focusing only on the nominal corpus, translate your future money into today's value terms. For instance, Rs1 crore in 15 years at 5% inflation diminishes to just around Rs48 lakh in today's purchasing power.

What you should know

Element Detail

15-15-15 rule: Rs 15,000/month SIP X 15 years X 15% expected return = Rs 1 crore corpus

Advantage: Disciplined investing, rupee cost averaging, powerful compounding

Warning: High return assumption isn't guaranteed; equity risk, inflation, premature exits

Better approach: Aim for a realistic 10-12% CAGR, use step-up SIP, diversify, and stick around long term.

Takeaway for investors

The 15-15-15 rule works best as a motivational illustration of SIP power and compounding. Yet it should not be mistaken for a guaranteed investment formula. Use it as a starting framework:

Begin early and stay disciplined.

Set realistic return expectations.

Diversify your asset allocation.

Focus on long-term staying power.

Ultimately, your long-term success will depend on thoughtful fund selection, consistency, and managing risk-not just a formula.