Not Just SIPs, Edelweiss' Radhika Gupta Advises What You Should Spend On

Edelweiss Mutual Fund CEO Radhika Gupta has highlighted the need for a more balanced approach to personal finance, one that goes beyond the traditional focus on saving and investing for the future. In a post on X, she said that while financial discipline was essential, it was equally important to pause and enjoy the tangible rewards of one's efforts.



Ms Gupta began her post with a poetic note in Hindi. When translated into English, it reflected on how a dream set her journey in motion and how even a small moment of joy can feel deeply fulfilling. She added that the satisfaction earned through hard work carries a special kind of happiness.



Her message offers a reminder that personal finance is not just about saving and investing, but can also include making room for joy and fulfilment along the way.



“My job is to sell SIPs,” Gupta wrote, referring to systematic investment plans, “but I always tell everyone – young and old – to take the time to enjoy the fruits of your hard work.”



She continued by advocating a balanced approach to money. “Save, but also spend, on things that give you joy, because it makes the journey worth it.”



In a world often driven by numbers and net worth, Ms Gupta offered a refreshing perspective. “At the end of the day, life is not a race of who has the highest NAV or most rupees, but who has lived most joyfully.”



She ended her post saying, “The middle path exists, and it is a good one,” reinforcing her call for balance between financial prudence and personal enjoyment.

शुरू किया था सफ़र एक ख़्वाब के साथ,

आज एक छोटी सी ख़ुशी से दिल भर आया।

मेहनत की मिठास कुछ और ही होती है।



My job is to sell SIPs, but I always tell everyone - young and old - to take the time to enjoy the fruits of your hardwork. Save, but also spend, on things that give you… — Radhika Gupta (@iRadhikaGupta) July 23, 2025



A few days ago, Ms Gupta, in another post, clarified a common financial misconception, using a food metaphor to simplify the relationship between SIPs, mutual funds and equities.



“A reasonably smart person asked me a question: should I choose equities or mutual funds or SIP?” she wrote, adding that many still don't fully grasp the difference.



“It drives me crazy that after all these years, people think SIP and mutual funds are different, and that mutual fund means only equity,” she added.

A reasonably smart person asked me a question: should I choose equities or mutual funds or SIP?



It drives me crazy that after all these years, people think SIP and mutual funds are different, and that mutual fund means only equity.



I tried to simplify:



1. Mutual funds are a… — Radhika Gupta (@iRadhikaGupta) July 13, 2025



In April this year, Ms Gupta also had a suggestion to address India's growing Obesity crisis.



In a social media post, she wrote, "I'm glad we're talking openly about obesity-it's an important issue." Her recommendation to eateries: offer half-plate portions across all menu items.



"Many of us eat small portions but end up finishing everything on the plate because, culturally, we don't like wasting food. When dining alone, sharing isn't always possible. Restaurants could price half-plates just above 50% of the full portion if that helps with margins. This would give diners a way to eat less- without wasting food or money," she suggested.