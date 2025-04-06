Edelweiss' Radhika Gupta's Solution To India's Obesity Problem: "Half Plate Options"

Radhika Gupta, CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Funds, weighed in on India's rising obesity crisis with a simple yet impactful restaurant-based idea aimed at tackling both overeating and food wastage- while potentially increasing restaurant profits.

Applauding the growing focus on obesity, Ms Gupta described the conversation as "critical." In a social media post, she wrote, "I'm glad we're talking openly about obesity-it's an important issue." Her recommendation to eateries: offer half-plate portions across all menu items.

"Many of us eat small portions but end up finishing everything on the plate because, culturally, we don't like wasting food. When dining alone, sharing isn't always possible. Restaurants could price half-plates just above 50% of the full portion if that helps with margins. This would give diners a way to eat less- without wasting food or money," she suggested.

I have one basic suggestion to restaurants -… — Radhika Gupta (@iRadhikaGupta) April 4, 2025

Ms Gupta's comments came in the wake of a call by Let's Fix Our Food (LFOF) a campaign backed by the Indian Council of Medical Research - National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN)-which urged urgent reforms in India's food landscape for the youth. The group flagged a concerning dual burden: 24% of adolescents are underweight, while over 17 million children and teens are affected by obesity.

Ms Gupta's practical advice struck a chord with many, earning widespread appreciation on social media.

"Completely agree this is a thoughtful and needed suggestion," a user wrote on X.

Another user wrote, "Imagine menus where the default is reasonably portioned, and 'upsizing' is opt-in. We've done it with coffee-why not meals? Small changes, big health dividends!"

The third user suggested, "It is a very good suggestion !You are giving suggestions to people whose business it is to encourage their clients to eat heartily!"