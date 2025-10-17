Advertisement

Pak Airstrikes Hit Afghanistan, Truce "Broken": Senior Taliban Official

"Pakistan has broken the ceasefire and bombed three locations in Paktika" province, a senior Taliban official said

A 48-hour ceasefire between Afghanistan and Pakistan expired Friday evening. (File)

Pakistan carried out strikes in a border province in Afghanistan late Friday, breaking a ceasefire that had brought two days of calm to the border, a senior Taliban official told AFP, warning that Kabul would "retaliate."

"Pakistan has broken the ceasefire and bombed three locations in Paktika" province, said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity. "Afghanistan will retaliate."

