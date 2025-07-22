ITR Filing 2025:Final ITR Date And What Salaried Taxpayers Need To Know.

Salaried individuals across India have been granted additional time to file their Income Tax Returns (ITR) for the Financial Year 2024-25 (Assessment Year 2025-26). The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has officially extended the ITR filing deadline for non-audit cases, including salaried taxpayers, from the usual July 31, 2025, to September 15, 2025, as per its recent circular.

This extension comes amid reported delays in the availability of updated ITR forms and e-filing utilities on the Income Tax Department's portal. Additionally, many taxpayers faced issues with the late reflection of TDS data in Form 26AS and AIS, prompting calls for more time to ensure accurate filing.

However, experts warn that while the return filing deadline is extended, the payment of any self-assessment tax due must still be completed by July 31, or else penal interest under Section 234A may apply.

Notably, the extension also impacts refund interest positively. As per Section 244A, taxpayers who are due refunds may receive up to 33% higher interest, as the interest accrues from April 1, regardless of the extended deadline. However, this interest is taxable and must be reported in the ITR.

Late filing beyond September 15 will attract a penalty of Rs 5,000 (if income exceeds Rs 5 lakh) and Rs 1,000 for lower incomes under Section 234F. Belated or revised returns can still be filed until December 31, 2025, while updated returns (ITR-U) can be submitted up to March 31, 2030.

Taxpayers are encouraged to file early to avoid last-minute technical issues on the e-filing portal.