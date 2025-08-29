PM Modi Japan Visit Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Tokyo on Thursday night for his two-day official visit to Japan, which is set to take place from August 29 to 30. During his visit, PM Modi will attend the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit, where he will also meet Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Trade, investment, defence, and science and technology will be the key agendas during PM Modi's visit to Japan. He will also meet Japanese industrialists and political leaders in Tokyo.

PM Modi's visit comes amid a downturn in India-US relations over President Donald Trump's steep tariffs on Indian imports.

After concluding his Japan trip on Saturday, PM Modi will leave for China to attend the 25th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Shortly before leaving for Japan on Thursday night, the Prime Minister wrote on X, "I am confident that my visits to Japan and China will further our national interests and priorities, and contribute to building fruitful cooperation in advancing regional and global peace, security, and sustainable development."

Here Are PM Narendra Modi's Japan Visit LIVE Updates: