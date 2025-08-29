PM Modi Japan Visit Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Tokyo on Thursday night for his two-day official visit to Japan, which is set to take place from August 29 to 30. During his visit, PM Modi will attend the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit, where he will also meet Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.
Trade, investment, defence, and science and technology will be the key agendas during PM Modi's visit to Japan. He will also meet Japanese industrialists and political leaders in Tokyo.
PM Modi's visit comes amid a downturn in India-US relations over President Donald Trump's steep tariffs on Indian imports.
After concluding his Japan trip on Saturday, PM Modi will leave for China to attend the 25th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).
Shortly before leaving for Japan on Thursday night, the Prime Minister wrote on X, "I am confident that my visits to Japan and China will further our national interests and priorities, and contribute to building fruitful cooperation in advancing regional and global peace, security, and sustainable development."
Here Are PM Narendra Modi's Japan Visit LIVE Updates:
PM Modi Japan Visit Live: Members Of Indian Diaspora Await Arrival Of PM Modi In Japan
#WATCH | Members of the Indian diaspora in Tokyo enthusiastically await the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Japan. pic.twitter.com/pltvwg48rj— ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2025
PM Modi Japan Visit Live: PM Modi To Arrive In Japan Shortly
#WATCH | Japan | Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrive in Japan shortly to participate in the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit.— ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2025
(Visuals from Tokyo, the capital of Japan) pic.twitter.com/V2BtogCiZ4
Watch: India's Ambassador To Japan Speaks To NDTV On PM Modi's Japan Agenda
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Japan for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. India's Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George, discusses the visit's agenda and its significance for India in an exclusive interview with NDTV's Shiv Aroor.
PM Modi Japan Visit Live: PM Modi Leaves For 2-Day Visit To Japan
Over the next few days, will be in Japan and China to attend various bilateral and multilateral programmes. In Japan, will take part in the 15th Annual India-Japan Summit and hold talks with PM Shigeru Ishiba. The focus would be on deepening our Special Strategic and Global…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2025
Ahead Of PM Modi's Japan Visit, A Look At Economic Ties Between Two Nations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to leave for Tokyo on Thursday evening for a two-day official visit to Japan. There, the Prime Minister will attend the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit with Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba on August 29 and 30.