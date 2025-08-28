Ahead Of PM Modi's Japan Visit, A Look At Economic Ties Between Two Nations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to leave for Tokyo on Thursday evening for a two-day official visit to Japan. There, the Prime Minister will attend the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit with Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba on August 29 and 30.

A key highlight of the visit will be Japan's announcement of a $68 billion investment plan in India to be spread over the next decade. Seen as one of Tokyo's most ambitious pledges to New Delhi ever, the Economic Security Initiative will give a boost to semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, clean energy, and manufacturing partnerships between both nations. The two governments will also launch an Economic Security Initiative, a new bilateral cooperation framework to address economic security challenges, like ensuring stable supplies of critical materials and guaranteeing the safety of core infrastructure. Japan's investments in India have seen continuous growth over the year. Both nations have signed over 170 MoUs in the past two years, representing more than USD 13 billion in committed investments. This spread of investments across steel, automotive, renewables, semiconductors, real estate and aerospace reflects Japan's confidence in India's long-term economic potential. These MoUs -- ranging from steel plants in Gujarat to biogas projects in rural India, Assam's gateway role to Tokyo's advanced Research and Development labs-- are building the bridge to a new era of cooperation. With 'Make in India, Make for the World' as guiding vision, India-Japan partnership is reshaping industrial, agricultural, and human capital landscapes, not only for the two nations but for the whole region and the world at large. Under the partnership, Nippon Steel (AM/NS India) is expanding in Gujarat with Rs 15 billion investments, along with an Rs 56 billion integrated steel plant in Andhra Pradesh. Suzuki Motor has announced Rs 350 billion for a new plant in Gujarat and Rs 32 billion to expand production lines, Toyota Kirloskar has Rs 33 billion expansion plans in Karnataka and a Rs 200 billion new plant in Maharashtra. And Sumitomo Realty has invested $4.76 billion in real estate, while JFE Steel has Rs 445 billion worth of investment to strengthen electrical steel production. Astroscale also became the first Japanese commercial satellite launch using ISRO's PSLV. Japanese industry partnerships are also pulling Indian SMEs into global supply chains. Tokyo Electron and Fujifilm, and Tata Electronics are building a semiconductor ecosystem, with Indian SMEs becoming suppliers for high-value components. Toyota and Suzuki's value chains will integrate hundreds of tier 2 and 3 Indian SMEs. Fujitsu is recruiting 9,000 Indian engineers in its Global Capability Centre, boosting IT-linked SMEs. Japanese cooperation is also directly empowering India's rural economy through green energy projects. Sojitz Corporation, in partnership with Indian Oil, is investing $395 million to establish 30 biogas plants that will produce 1.6 million tonnes annually. Farmers will supply crop residues and agri-waste, earning additional income while supporting India's clean energy transition. Suzuki Motor Corporation, working with the National Dairy Development Board and local dairy cooperatives, is launching a biogas initiative adopted by UNIDO under its Industrial Cooperation Programme in the Global South (funded by Japan's METI). Starting operations in 2025, four biogas production plants in Banaskantha district in Gujarat were made with a total investment of Rs 2.3 billion. This project will convert cow dung into carbon-neutral biogas for CNG vehicles, which make up 20 per cent of India's passenger car market. This will cut emissions, strengthen energy self-sufficiency, create rural jobs, and raise farmer incomes, while embedding Japanese technology into scalable clean-energy infrastructure. Moreover, Nippon Steel's projects will boost speciality steel exports to auto and energy markets. Toyota and Suzuki's hybrid/EV 'Made in India' vehicles will be exported to Africa, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. When it comes to human resources and knowledge exchange, the area is rapidly expanding under the India-Japan Talent Bridge programme and METI initiatives. As part of the 'Talent Exchange Target', 50,000 Indians and Japanese have crossed borders in five years via study abroad, internships, and employment programmes. Professors and students are being invited for company visits, university roundtables, and networking with Japanese firms.

