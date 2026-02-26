29 Aircraft, 42 Warships, Submarines: Indian Navy's Mega Exercise In Bay Of Bengal

Indian Navy's maritime exercise Milan concluded on Wednesday, witnessing the participation of 42 warships and submarines and 29 military aircraft.

The week-long exercise showcased the Navy's strength, but also witnessed collaboration as 18 ships from friendly countries participated.

The exercise culminated with a closing ceremony held onboard India's indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant off the coast of Visakhapatnam. "Held under the theme 'Camaraderie, Cooperation, Collaboration', The Milan 2026 witnessed participation on an unprecedented scale, comprising 42 ships and submarines and, 29 aircraft," the Indian Navy said. The objective was to enhance coordination and cooperation between the navies of different countries.

Maritime surveillance aircraft from France, Germany, and the United States also participated.

The exercise commenced with a harbour phase, which included bilateral meetings, international maritime seminars and expert discussions.

In the sea phase that followed, high-intensity operational drills were held. These focused on advanced warfare disciplines, including integrated air defence and antisubmarine warfare exercises, maritime interdiction operations, communication exercises, and cross-deck flying operations. Live firing exercises included artillery and anti-aircraft fire. During this exercise, the navies of all countries jointly planned and successfully executed joint missions.

India participated in MILAN 2026 with warships ranging from INS Vikrant to Visakhapatnam-class destroyers, Nilgiri-class project frigates, and the diving support vessel INS Nistar.