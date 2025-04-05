Elli Avrram Sets Beauty Goals With A Minimal Glam And Waterfall Waves

Elli Avrram makes sure to prove that she is much more than just a pretty face by acing chartbuster songs, movies and reality television shows alike. But let us face it, what works best for her is her pretty gorgeous face that is honestly second to none. Also Read: Elli AvrRam In A Lavender Bralette And Black Leather Jacket Gave Streetwear A Spring-Ready Touch View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elli AvrRam (@elliavrram) Elli Avrram makes heads turn by dolling in a red bodycon gown with full sleeves and a cowl neckline design in the latest pictures she has dropped on her Instagram. But the star of the show is her undeniably gorgeous face card that serves an ace each time it is presented. The Ilu Ilu 1998 actress looked like a beauty Goddess dolled up in a minimal beauty look featuring a beaming and flawless base, a wash of bronzer across her face to warm up her complexion, arched brows to frame her face, a wash of sparkly peach eyeshadow on her eyelids, lots of mascara for a fanned out lashes look along with a black winged liner that gave her the almond eye effect. Elli's visage dazzled with a radiant peach blush laden across her cheeks along with a silver highlight that made the highpoints of her face shine bright. Last but not least, Elli added a peachy lip gloss to her lips to maintain an overall monotone makeup look. Elli Avram's hair game matched steps with her beauty look of the day by being styled into gradual waterfall waves with a side parting that added the perfect the crowning glory to her beauty look of the day. Elli Avrram and her minimal beauty look are like two peas in a beauty pod. Also Read: We Wish We'd Look As Chic As Elli Avrram Does In Her Casual Morning Look