Ashish Chanchlani's Simple Gesture Wins Hearts At The Airport, Podcaster Siddharth Guru Says "That's Why He's Popular"

Ashish Chanchlani is getting praised for his humility at the airport

Ashish Chanchlani is grabbing headlines for the right reason. Photo: Instagram/ashishchanchlani

Popular YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani grabs the spotlight wherever he goes, even on his visits to places like an airport. 

Recently, Siddharth's Echelon, also known as @SiddharthKG7, a popular podcaster, took to his X account to share why he thinks Ashish Chanchlani is humble and why he is one of the "most popular guys" on the scene. 

He writes, "I saw Ashish Chanchalani some 10 days ago at the airport. He was one of the passengers on my flight. Sitting in one corner of the airport. Then some people were talking to him & he was explaining things to them. On announcement, he took his luggage, went to the line & boarded." 

"At the same time, there were 2-3 other influencers who were not with him. 1 girl had an assistant who brought all her things. Another guy had 2 assistant guys with him. Won't name them. Ashish said goodbye to these people before leaving. Just the difference in mannerism and way of talking could tell why Ashish is one of the most popular guys on the scene," shared Siddharth on his account. 

Ashish Chanchlani has also been in the spotlight for his relationship status. The influencer had recently shared an image with actress Elli AvRam which left their fans speculating about their relationship status. 

The two have been seen together in various public appearances and this cryptic post fuelled the dating rumours. And the caption that read "Finally" sparked the interest of his fans. 

While fans hope that this indicates a personal partnership between the duo, there are speculations that this is a part of an upcoming collaboration. Well, fans will just have to wait.

