How Ashish Chanchlani Lost 40 Kg Without Giving Up His Favourite <i>Gulab Jamun</i>

YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, who is known for his comedic timing, had stunned his fans with his weight loss transformation. He had lost around 40 kilograms in just six months. Once weighing around 130 kg, Ashish made a bold promise to himself that he would enter his 30s healthier and fitter.

When Did Ashish Chanchlani Decide To Lose Weight?

Ashish Chanchlani opened up about his weight loss transformation in an interview with Hindustan Times.

In the interview, he shared that he wanted to lose weight because he was "disappointed" in the way he looked.

"You know, you make plans as a fat kid, as an overweight or obese person, but it never happens. But one day came when I was weighing almost 130 kg. I saw myself in the mirror, and I was very disappointed," he shared.

He further added that he was also going through some personal problems in my life, but "I felt like a loser." He "wanted to go into double digits" before he turned 30.

Ashish Chanchlani's Weight Loss Journey

Ashish Chanchlani's weight loss transformation was about eating a healthy diet without giving up everything he loved.

Ashish Chanchlani's Diet

Weight loss is an amalgam of a healthy diet and exercise, and Ashish Chanchlani knew the drill. The first step he took was to eat a healthy diet, which was rich in protein, fibre, healthy fats, and carbs.

"I made sure that my diet is rich in protein, and it constitutes the majority of the pie chart of my diet. Then fibre, carbs were my last priority on my list. I had more fat than carbs. Because fat, especially good fats, is also very important for everything - for your brain functioning, for your skin, for all the reactions that happen in your body," Chanchlani told HT.

Giving a breakdown of what he ate and what not, he shared:

Breakfast: 6 boiled eggs or an omelette and sprouts

Lunch: 1 roti with 200 grams of chicken, along with a cucumber and celery juice

Evening: Whey protein at around 6 pm

Dinner: Protein-rich chicken at around 8 pm (without any carbs)

Ashish Chanchlani's meals were full of protein and fibre, both of which are important nutrients in a weight loss diet.

Plus, he went on a calorie-deficient diet, "I made sure to adjust my calorie intake. I used to weigh everything I ate. After about three months, it became second nature. I could just look at my plate and know if I was eating more calories than needed."

He shared that moderation is key when it comes to losing weight.

Ashish Chanchlani Had His Cheat Days

If you have ever tried to lose weight, you must have heard that you should quit sweets. Ashish Chanchlani did not believe in this because he could not give up on his love for sweets.

"I love sweets. Okay, I love sugary chai (tea) too. Once a week, I would indulge. Gulab jamun and rasmalai are my absolute favourites. Sunday nights used to be my treat - I'd have two gulab jamuns."

He shared that he kept track of his calorie intake. "For instance, I'd sacrifice something like a roti during the day for those two gulab jamuns. Everything was within my calorie deficit."

"Stop thinking you have to sacrifice everything. Have something sweet once a week or whatever you love. And trust me mentally you will be very happy, you haven't sacrificed anything."

Cheat days were a part of his routine because he didn't believe in depriving himself of any foods. "It's very important for your mental health. I'm telling you, people don't understand that. People are like, Oh my god, sugar is the villain. No, it's not. Ultimately, overeating is the villain."