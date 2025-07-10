How <i>Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah</i> Actor Dilip Joshi Lost 16 Kg In 45 Days With An Old-School Fitness Trick

Dilip Joshi, popular for his iconic role as Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is not only known for winning hearts with his comedic timing but also inspired fans with his impressive drastic weight loss. Over the years, the beloved actor has shed significant weight - not through fad diets or strenuous workouts but through sheer discipline and consistency.

Dilip Joshi On How He lost 16 Kg

Unlike his character on screen who loves phaphda-jalebi and other unhealthy snacks, the real-life Dilip Joshi switched to a more disciplined and health-conscious lifestyle. His weight loss transformation was not about miracle diets but a 45-minute workout every day.

The veteran actor revealed that he lost 16 kg in one and a half months. Dilip Joshi, who was working in an office at that time, resorted to running every day on his way back from the office.

"I used to go to work, change at the swimming club, and run across Marine Drive to Oberoi (the hotel) in the rain, and go back. I would jog the whole way, and it used to take me 45 minutes. I lost 16 kgs in one and a half months," he told Mashable India in an interview.

He shared that he remained consistent on his weight-loss journey for the role of a scientist in a 1992 Gujarati film Hun Hunshi Hunshilal, which required him to get toned.

Running is one of the best ways to burn more calories than you consume, which is important if you want to lose weight. A 2011 study published in the Journal of Biomechanics found that running is a great option that helps you burn calories and keeps you fit.

With a routine as simple as this, Dilip Joshi proved that with dedication and consistency, you can achieve weight loss results.

The 57-year-old's character may be laidback but his approach to staying fit is all about monitoring his fitness regularly.

While this workout helped Dilip Joshi lose weight, it might not work for you. Also, drastic measures can be more harmful than beneficial so it is best to check with your doctor before making any changes to your diet or lifestyle.