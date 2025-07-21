How Rashami Desai Lost 10 Kg With A Smart Diet And Weight Loss Routine

Known for her roles in Indian television and reality shows like Bigg Boss, Rashami Desai has always been open about her fluctuating weight and how she manages it. She has consistently stated that she tends to gain weight easily, and she has to work really hard to maintain it.

Around the time of Uttaran, Rashami Desai revealed that she lost around 10 kg by following a healthy diet and fitness regimen. Here's a breakdown of her diet and fitness routine.

Rashami Desai's Diet

"80 per cent my diet and 20 per cent workouts, since my work doesn't allow me to work out like I used to before. I constantly watch my diet and my body. When you have control of your mind regarding what you consume, it keeps you fit, and working out gives you motivation to stay positive," as quoted by Outlook.

In an interview with Telly Masala, Rashami Desai also shared that she plans her meals carefully now, as she has to be mindful of what she eats. The 39-year-old revealed that she has reduced her salt intake and eats a healthy diet.

Rashami Desai's Fitness Routine

Yoga plays a big role in her routine. Rashami Desai shared that she does Surya Namaskar every day along with 30 minutes of walking, which helps her stay on track with her fitness. She also includes strength training and stretching exercises when time permits. Her goal is not extreme weight loss results but strength and mental clarity.

A 2024 study published in the Journal of Ayurveda and Integrated Medical Sciences found that Surya namaskar can help you reduce Body Mass Index (BMI) - body fat based on a person's height and weight - and waist size in people after 45 minutes of Suryanamaskara and heating Pranayama practice for 4 weeks.

Rashami Desai On Psoriasis That Led To Weight Gain

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Rashami Desai shared that she suffered from a skin condition called psoriasis.

"I have been dealing with health issues for the past few months. Last year, in December, I was diagnosed with Psoriasis, which is a skin problem. It takes a lot of time to be cured, and sometimes, one isn't completely cured. For the last four months, I was on a steroid treatment program, which caused weight gain.

I was not allowed to go in the sun as the heat aggravates the problem. It also escalates due to stress, but it was impossible not to be stressed out about the condition as I am an actor and in this business, an actor's face is everything."

However, the actor never gave up and continued to keep herself fit with resilience. She made sure to eat a healthy diet and follow a fitness regimen that would help her maintain her weight and overall health.

