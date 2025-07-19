How Nagarjuna Stays Fit At 65 With 12:12 Intermittent Fasting And 35-Year Health Routine

South Indian superstar, Nagarjuna Akkineni is known far and wide for his youthful looks at 65 and has been admired for his fitness levels and beaming skin. In contrast with popular beliefs that he skips meals, the actor clarified during a conversation in 2024 with music composer, MM Keervani that in fact, he does eat dinner every day, sooner than most people at 7 PM. This meal includes salads, rice, chicken and fish. He called this practice not a trend but a "way of life" that he has adopted over decades.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/thekingnagarjuna

Non-Negotiable Fitness First Routine

Nagarjuna follows a strict fitness regime since the last 35 years, which he calls the foundation of his wellbeing. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, he revealed that his day begins with exercise, which he prioritises even over professional engagements. A mix of strength training, cardio, swimming, and simply walking helps him keep fit on the daily.

Training for about 45 minutes to 1 hour, 5 to 6 days a week, and on days when the gym isn't an option, he opts for other forms of movement like swimming - which is a habit he has maintained since his teenage.

Smart Workout Methods For Sustainable Results

Nagarjuna's fitness tips is to maintain an elevated heart rate during workouts. He also advises keeping it above 70 percent maximum heart rate, avoiding long breaks, and staying away from distractions like mobile phones. This practice not only improves metabolism but also enhances overall energy levels throughout the day.

Diet Regime - Intermittent Fasting And Probiotics

When it comes to his diet, Nagarjune follows a structured and mindful eating plan by adhering to the 12:!2 intermittent fasting method, which involves eating within a 12-hour window and fasting for the remaining 12 hours. He also starts his day with a pre-workout meal that includes natural probiotics such as kimchi, sauerkraut, or fermented cabbage, along with warm water and coffee. This combination helps his digestive system and supports his gut health.

Health experts point out that many of Nagarjuna's practices, such as early dinners, intermittent fasting, and consistent exercise, are supported by scientific proof.

What's more, Nagarjuna's fitness philosophy is built not on extremes but on simplicity, regularity, and making health a daily priority. For the people seeking to attain sustainable well being, his lifestyle serves as a realistic blueprint - one that values consistency over complexity.

