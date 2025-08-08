Janhvi Kapoor Channels Floral Elegance In Crochet Saree For Param Sundari Promotions

Janhvi Kapoor is a true-blue fashion icon who knows her place in the world of style. From pretty dresses to chic numbers, she can do it all with effortless flair. Not long ago, the actress turned into the perfect Masaba Bride for the designer's latest collection, wowing fans with her ethnic avatar in an all-red lehenga set.

Now, Janhvi Kapoor has done it again for the promotions of her upcoming film Param Sundari opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The only exception is that this time she has woven six yards of grace in a uniquely-tailored saree.

Janhvi Kapoor draped herself in a sheer yellow crochet saree that blended feminine charm with modern sensibilities. The stand-out part of her OOTD was the delicate threadwork, resembling shiuli aka coral jasmine. Adding an extra dose of floral element was the pink bralette blouse dominating the entire saree.

Scalloped borders with similar rose-themed designs elevated her style. Specks of white offered the much-deserved contrast, making Janhvi Kapoor look like someone straight out of a desi fairytale. Janhvi Kapoor paired the pretty silhouette with a pink embroidered blouse that came with noodle straps and a deep-scooped sweetheart neckline. Here too, shimmer, beads and flower patterns stole the spotlight.

Her ensemble was thoughtfully crafted, keeping in mind Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari character. For those unaware, the actress plays the role of Sundari, a South Indian-born woman in the film and the film's posters, songs and trailer are all heavily packed with scenes involving flowers. Don't know about you, but we are impressed.

With her OOTD doing all the talking, Janhvi Kapoor resorted to minimal accessories comprising a white floral ring and a pair of pearl-encrusted danglers. Her makeup was equally on-point with a blemish-free, dewy base, coupled with rosy cheeks and glossy pink lips. A little amount of highlighter added some shine.

Janhvi Kapoor sealed her traditional avatar with muted smoky eyes, well-groomed eyebrows and pin-straight open hair.

Param Sunadri will hit the silver screens on August 29.