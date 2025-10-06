Janhvi Kapoor Channels Vintage Glamour In A Rare John Galliano Dress From His 1986 Collection

Janhvi Kapoor has been serving back-to-back fashionable looks. While fans are still gushing over her butter-yellow lehenga she wore for her sister Anshula Kapoor's engagement, the actress dropped another sartorially brilliant look. This time, she embraced an elite-class charm in an archival John Galliano Scissor-Pleat Dress from his debut Spring/Summer 1986 'Fallen Angels' collection.

About The Vintage Collection

The 1986 collection drew inspiration from post-revolutionary France, turning away from royal excess and embracing the simplicity of ancient Greek and Roman styles. Galliano's designs featured condensed layers, lighter fabrics and raised waistlines. The refined minimalist aesthetic became fairly popular in the next two decades.

Janhvi Kapoor Looks Chic In A Vintage John Galliano Dress

Janhvi Kapoor wore a pinstriped, form-fitting scissor-pleat dress in a dark charcoal shade. The outfit came with a scalloped neckline, long sleeves and curved pouch-like pockets. The skirt also had distinctive cross-over "scissor" panels that meet in the middle. The hemline was asymmetrical due to the slit, creating a flowing effect when she moved.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor paired her outfit with pointed-toe high heels, a black structured clutch and dark sunglasses. For makeup, the actress opted for a luminous base, soft contour and a touch of highlighter along the tops of the cheeks. Her eyes were framed by dark, dramatic lashes and well-defined brows, giving a hint of intensity without overpowering the look.

A sleek, sultry eyeshadow in neutral tones adds depth, while the lips were kept elegant with a muted, rosy-nude shade. The entire makeup, together with a clean, controlled finish, matched the edgy vibe of the outfit. Janhvi styled her hair in a sleek, low bun, keeping the focus on the outfit.

Janhvi Kapoor's monochrome archival dress blends nostalgia with new-age sensuality.