From Janhvi To Khushi, The Kapoor Sisters Turn Heads With Their Ethnic Glam At Anshula Kapoor's Engagement

Anshula Kapoor, the elder daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor, recently got engaged to Rohan Thakkar in a cosy family gathering in Mumbai. From Arjun Kapoor and Boney Kapoor to Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, the entire Kapoor family showed up looking their best. While Anshula stunned in a purple bandhani lehenga and looked stunning, all the Kapoor sisters brought their fashion A-game to the occasion.

What Anshula Kapoor Wore

For her pre-wedding festivity of Gor Dhana, also known as the engagement ceremony in Gujarati tradition, Anshula Kapoor chose a stunning purple bandhani lehenga by Arpita Mehta.

The outfit featured a V-neck blouse with vibrant tie-dye embroidery with sequins, zardozi-floral work. Her bandhani dupatta complemented the look, enhanced by statement maang tika, chandbali earrings, and bangles from Anmol Sandhu. Her subtle makeup and a sleek middle-parted bun perfected her radiant ethnic ensemble.

What Janhvi Kapoor Wore

Janhvi Kapoor brought her signature charm to the evening in a butter-yellow lehenga by designer Anjul Bhandari that radiated elegance and warmth. Her outfit featured a heavily embellished blouse with intricate threadwork. The plunging neckline added a modern touch to the otherwise classic silhouette. The matching lehenga skirt had subtle embroidery throughout, finished with delicate sequin accents that gave it a soft shimmer.

The actress paired the outfit with a dupatta draped effortlessly over her arms. Janhvi kept her accessories refined – a statement choker with matching earrings did all the talking. Her hair was styled in soft waves that framed her face naturally. The diva's makeup was kept simple but glowing. Think dewy skin, defined eyes, fluttery lashes and a nude lip. The overall effect was fresh, feminine, and completely in tune with her signature style – glamorous but never overdone.

What Khushi Kapoor Wore

Khushi Kapoor, on the other hand, went for a more understated yet ethereal look in a soft sage-green saree by ace designer Manish Malhotra. The fabric had a beautiful sheen and was finished with a delicately embroidered border in pastel tones of pink and blue. Her blouse was a highlight – featuring a square neckline, short sleeves, and sequin work that added just the right amount of sparkle. The saree's soft drape and subtle shimmer created a picture of old-school elegance, and Khushi Kapoor carried it with ease.

For jewellery, the Nadaaniyan actress opted for dainty pieces: a crystal necklace and small matching earrings that complemented her outfit perfectly. Her hair was pulled back in a sleek half-tie manner. The fashionista chose a natural glam look with glowing skin, peach-toned blush, defined brows and a glossy nude lip. The tiny bindi on her forehead added a classic finishing touch.

What Sonam Kapoor Wore

True to her reputation as Bollywood's reigning fashion icon, Sonam Kapoor exuded regal grace in a rich mustard-toned ensemble by designer Siddhartha Bansal that perfectly balanced tradition with a hint of contemporary flair. Her outfit featured a long, intricately woven jacket paired with a voluminous skirt.

Her choice of layered necklaces and heavy silver jewellery lent the look a touch of vintage opulence. Sonam completed her look with sleek hair tied back into a bun, dewy makeup, and soft pink lips.

What Shanaya Kapoor Wore

Shanaya Kapoor brought youthful charm and understated elegance to the celebration in a deep maroon kurta set that was rich yet refreshingly effortless. The outfit featured intricate embroidery in contrasting threadwork across the neckline and sleeves. She paired the kurta with a flowing skirt and a lightly embellished hem.

Shanaya styled her look with minimal accessories – just a pair of statement earrings from Indinoor. With her soft bob framing her face and that easy, joyful smile, Shanaya Kapoor perfectly embodied a new-age festive aesthetic.

We are loving the Kapoor sisters' stunning looks at Anshula Kapoor's engagement party.